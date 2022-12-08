10 Ways to Deal with an Ignoring Scorpio Man

The mere fact that a Scorpio guy isn’t scared to pursue his goals, makes this man quite intimidating. Although this trait can be positive, it can also make him very dangerous. He is capable of using manipulation to achieve his goals. He is also exceedingly vindictive at times. Because he lets things build up piece by piece, a Scorpio guy goes through an emotional process before deciding to ignore someone. As a result, despite being intelligent and fiery, there may be occasions when you mistakenly believe that you can simply manipulate him to your liking. He will get angry if you are overly confrontational, though. Here’s what you can do instead to win him over:

Everyone understands that it might get a little aggravating when this water sign ignores you, and there are times when you just want to vent online or maybe post a fast meme to let everyone know how you feel. But this won’t be appreciated. Never talk about it on social media because he would perceive you as weak and incapable of controlling your emotions on your own.

2. Act firmly

Should you be coping with his treatment of silence, you do not need to be passive-aggressive. He will not amend his ways if you take bold action to demonstrate that you are better off without him.

3. Set no thirst traps

He won't appreciate it if you start trying to change him after getting all thirsty. Keep in mind that he is an expert manipulator and is aware of attempts to manipulate him. If you do, it won't just change into something else. Therefore, you should quit bothering him with calls and texts and instead, stay away from him.

4. Don’t stalk him

It is common to feel the temptation to surprise our lovers by showing up wherever they are while we are having an argument with them. Of course, you should be aware of his workplace, but that does not give you permission to drop by whenever you like after a particularly heated argument. Do not merely appear wherever he may be.

5. Don't corner him

He finds it particularly offensive when individuals try to corner him like a rat. Give him the space he requests and then pay attention to yourself.