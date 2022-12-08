10 Ways to Deal with an Ignoring Scorpio Man
A Scorpio guy goes through an emotional process before deciding to ignore someone. Read on to delve into it.
The mere fact that a Scorpio guy isn’t scared to pursue his goals, makes this man quite intimidating. Although this trait can be positive, it can also make him very dangerous. He is capable of using manipulation to achieve his goals. He is also exceedingly vindictive at times. Because he lets things build up piece by piece, a Scorpio guy goes through an emotional process before deciding to ignore someone. As a result, despite being intelligent and fiery, there may be occasions when you mistakenly believe that you can simply manipulate him to your liking. He will get angry if you are overly confrontational, though. Here’s what you can do instead to win him over:
1. Don’t broadcast your feelings on social media
Everyone understands that it might get a little aggravating when this water sign ignores you, and there are times when you just want to vent online or maybe post a fast meme to let everyone know how you feel. But this won’t be appreciated. Never talk about it on social media because he would perceive you as weak and incapable of controlling your emotions on your own.
2. Act firmly
Should you be coping with his treatment of silence, you do not need to be passive-aggressive. He will not amend his ways if you take bold action to demonstrate that you are better off without him.
3. Set no thirst traps
He won't appreciate it if you start trying to change him after getting all thirsty. Keep in mind that he is an expert manipulator and is aware of attempts to manipulate him. If you do, it won't just change into something else. Therefore, you should quit bothering him with calls and texts and instead, stay away from him.
4. Don’t stalk him
It is common to feel the temptation to surprise our lovers by showing up wherever they are while we are having an argument with them. Of course, you should be aware of his workplace, but that does not give you permission to drop by whenever you like after a particularly heated argument. Do not merely appear wherever he may be.
5. Don't corner him
He finds it particularly offensive when individuals try to corner him like a rat. Give him the space he requests and then pay attention to yourself.
6. Make no demands
It is obvious that all you need to do is revert when he stops speaking to you. Because you don't want to sound overly demanding, especially when he is ignoring you, you shouldn't ever ask him for anything. You'll say things that you'll quickly come to regret once you start being demanding. And with that said, things will get progressively worse.
7. Stop communicating
Never attempt to contact or text him if he is giving you the silent treatment because this just indicates that he does not want to talk to you about anything at all.
8. Accept his side of things
A Scorpio guy may ignore you for a variety of reasons, and occasionally due to his temperament, he chooses not to discuss them since doing so makes him uncomfortable.
9. Don't pester him
He will get in touch with you again if he wants to. You don't have to pursue him all the way; it will simply irritate him. The best course of action is to let it go and begin taking care of yourself.
You might want to consider giving up and moving on. This is due to the fact that if a Scorpion treats you silently and dismissively, it's likely to last a lifetime.
For this reason, you don't want to steadily irritate a Scorpio mate. Play it safe and just get going from here!
