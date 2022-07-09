6 Best wireless gadgets to grab from Amazon deal of the day

Amazon deal of the day is a daily sale online event where curated few products are sold at slashed prices. Today, we bring to you 6 must-have wireless accessories from the deal list that are available at discounted prices for a limited time span. These gadgets are a cool tool to upgrade your lifestyle and make it more easier without the fuss of tangled wires. From wireless charging pads to earbuds, grab them all below.

Here are 6 wireless gadgets from Amazon deal of the day:

These everyday use gadgets are now available at slashed prices from Amazon sales. Scroll on and make them yours right away!

1. pTron Bassbuds Jade Gaming True Wireless Headphone

These wireless earbuds can be the best gift you give yourselves. Touch TSA on the right earbud for 3 seconds to change modes - game and music. It’s water and sweat proof and Using incompatible USB cables or high voltage chargers can damage the product and void the product warranty.

Price: Rs 1499

2. Bullet Wireless WX21 15W Fast Charging Pad

This wireless charger is just 0.5cm in thickness and allows you to charge your device faster. Please use a high-power adapter to experience fast charging. The high-speed charging pad support up to 15W fast wireless charging for your device.

Price: Rs 799

3. 14 Hours Playtime Bluetooth Headset

This headset support pairing wireless devices to play music such as mobile phone, tablet and TV. If not connected to wireless mode, it will turn off automatically after 5 minutes, do not worry about the waste of electricity on standby.

Price: Rs 1499

4. Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac

The iClever Bluetooth keyboard is constructed of high-quality stainless steel and ABS, and includes feet that keep it at an optimum slope and make you more comfortable when using it. It features environmental protection and power-saving function.

Price: Rs 2599

5. Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse

Enjoy a wireless connection up to 10m away thanks to a plug-and-forget USB mini-receiver with this mouse. The advanced optical tracking features enable ultra-precise moves on almost any surface.

Price: Rs 545

6. Remote Shutter Release Bluetooth Camera Control

This multi-function remote control doesn't need the imitator nor APP. A connection for Bluetooth can make it work. The new Bluetooth video shutter comes with more than just video software, reading software and so on.

Price: Rs 199

Amazon deal of the day offers exciting deals on everything you ever wanted. The one-day sale is the best chance to grab the above-mentioned wireless accessories at deal-breaking prices and make your life smarter. So without any wait, shop them all right away!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

