Why Purse of Arman Tsarukyan and Diego Lopes Are Withheld for UFC 300? Find Out

UFC 300 was an absolute stunner with some of the best match cards with some of the planet's best mixed martial arts fighters, from Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan, Diego Lopes, and many more.

All thought the UFC 300 pay-per-view ended up becoming one of the best cards UFC has ever assembled. Two fighters who won did not get their purse for the UFC 300 pay-per-view. Diego Lopes fought Sodiq Yusuff on a Prelims card in the featherweight division. Diego managed to win the fight in a dominating way via first-round knockout.

On the other hand, Arman Tsarukyan fought former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the place of number one contender in the UFC lightweight division. Arman Tsarukyan managed to win the contest via split decision.

According to a report by MMA Kings, the fight purses of Arman Tsarukyan and Diego Lopes are held by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). The reason for Arman Tsarukyan's purse hold is his attack on the fans during his UFC 300 walkout.

On the other hand, Diego Lopes's UFC 300 purse is on hold by NSAC because he jumped the cage to celebrate his victory after the first-round knockout. According to a report by Diego Lopes, he asked Dana White before his fight if he won.

When Will Arman Tsarukyan and Diego Lopes's Case Get Settled?

A report by Nolan Kings suggests that the NSAC will settle Diego's case on Tuesday: "The NSAC has scheduled a hearing for Diego Lopes at Tuesday's monthly commission meeting to discuss the withholding of his UFC300 purse."

"Sources say the NSAC took issue with Lopes hopping the cage after victory. Lopes appeared to ask (and receive) permission from UFC CEO Dana White before scaling the cage. Iridium Sports Agency (which reps Lopes), the UFC, and NSAC are working together on a resolution."

Another report by Nolan Kings suggests that the NSAC will settle Arman's case on Tuesday: "Arman Tsarukyan is scheduled for a hearing before the NSAC next Tuesday, April 30. Confirmed with a person with knowledge of the hearing that it is related to the pre-fight incident with a fan at UFC 300."

