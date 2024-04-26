One Piece Chapter 1113 Spoilers Out: The Truth Of The One Piece World Finally Revealed; Discover The DEETS

The One Piece Chapter 1113 spoilers were originally expected to finally quench the thirst for Dr. Vegapunk's message, and fans were indeed rewarded. However, the chapter's most significant revelation arrives at its conclusion, as Vegapunk only just begins to reveal the truth.

The spoilers also confirmed that fans will have to wait another week after the official release as Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine takes a break for the Golden Week Holiday. But for those fans waiting to find out what happens in Chapter 1113, keep reading to discover all the spoilers we have gathered so far.

One Piece Chapter 1113 spoilers

In the One Piece Chapter 1113 spoilers, titled Stalemate, the cover is a double page colour spread featuring Nico Robin playing chess with the One Piece characters as chess pieces. Chopper is styled as seven pawns, Jinbe and Franky as rooks, Zora and Sanji as knights, Usopp and Brook as the bishops, and Nami as the queen. In Robin’s hand is a Gear 5 Luffy as the chess piece of the king.

One Piece Chapter 1113 then picks up where the previous chapter left off, with Mars discovering a giant tank housing Vegapunk's massive head. Mars, intrigued and somewhat panicked, steps on the Haishin Den Den Mushi only to find a normal Den Den Mushi inside, leading him to wonder where Vegapunk hid the real one. As people all over the world eagerly await Vegapunk's message, reactions from various locations, including Syrup Village, Twin Cape Lighthouse, Baldimore, and Torino Kingdom, are shown.

As Vegapunk's broadcast begins, Mars communicates with the other Gorosei, speculating on Vegapunk's intentions, particularly in light of his past actions related to Clover and KINU Ohara. Meanwhile, in Bonney's group, Sanji arrives just in time to kick Nusjuro in the face, prompting a fierce confrontation. Back to Vegapunk's message, he confesses to committing two great sins but doesn't specify them, suggesting he expects to be captured or killed, leading to global reactions to his death.

Among those reacting are Ceasar and Judge in Germa Kingdom, Duval near Sabaody, and Morgans at World Economy News Paper's headquarters, all expressing shock and anger. In Nami's group, Saturn reaches their location, causing Robin to freeze in shock upon recognizing his voice from the Ohara incident. The ensuing battle sees Brook, Usopp, Nami, and Chopper working together to fend off Saturn's attack in the One Piece Chapter 1113 spoilers.

The focus then shifts back to Mars, who contemplates destroying the Power Plant but is cautioned against it by Saturn and Topman, who express the significance of the Mother Flame. The One Piece Chapter 1113 spoilers conclude with Vegapunk's shocking truth: the world will sink into the sea. As the chapter closes, a serene image of the ocean floor with mermaids swimming adds an eerie undertone to the impending crisis.

For more spoilers and updates on the truth of the world of One Piece, stay tuned to Pinkivilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content.

