Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 Spoilers Out: Sukuna Unleashes The Malevolent Shrine; Discover More

In the riveting culmination of the previous chapter's events, the connection between Sukuna and Jin Itadori comes to light, completely reshaping the current conflict’s landscape. Sukuna revealed that Itadori Jin is the reincarnation of his consumed twin, thereby making Itadori Yuji his nephew. Against this backdrop, an awakened Yuji Itadori emerges as a powerful contender, wielding both Blood Manipulation and Shrine to challenge Sukuna's dominance.

With an unprecedented display of power, Yuji delivered a relentless barrage of consecutive Black Flashes, pushing Sukuna to the brink of defeat in the last chapter. Now, with the spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 surfacing online, fans can catch a sneak peek into what happens next. Here are all the spoilers that we have gathered.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Chapter 421 Spoilers Out: UA Class 1-A Is Here; Everything You Need To Know Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 spoilers

According to the spoilers online, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 continues with the relentless battle between Yuji Itadori and Sukuna and will be titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 30. The chapter opens with a narration explaining that, in the past, the aftermath of Gojo's utilization of Black Flashes allowed him to construct a special Reversed Cursed Technique circuit due to his awakened state. Similarly, Ryomen Sukuna was meant to regenerate his arms and ‘trample over the Kousen sorcerors.’

Advertisement

However, Sukuna's attempt to regenerate his arms was stopped by Yuji's seven consecutive Black Flashes, which targeted the space between Sukuna and Megumi's soul realms. This completely disrupted Sukuna's regeneration process, but this didn’t stop him. Sukuna swiftly retaliates by unleashing his Domain Expansion: Malevolent Shrine, reclaiming control over the battlefield.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: How Did Yuji Learn The Reverse Cursed Technique? Explained

As Malevolent Shrine envelops the surroundings, everything in its vicinity is slashed apart in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 spoilers. The narrator highlights Sukuna's ability to replicate Malevolent Shrine without compromising its effectiveness. They also state that Sukuna is not able to sustain the high-level domain for an extended period and would only be able to hold it together for 99 seconds.

In a flashback, Hakari emphasizes the importance of understanding RCT and developing countermeasures against domain expansions. Choso proposes that he and Yuji can manage RCT-related challenges, prompting a discussion on the mechanics of cursed techniques. Shoko reveals her method of converting Cursed Energy (CE) into blood.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: What Is The Spider-Man Reference In Chapter 257? Explained

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 spoilers, Choso explains his unique ability to convert CE into blood and suggests that Yuji could gain similar capabilities by consuming his remaining brothers. With their distinctive physiological traits, Choso and Yuji are immune to the drawbacks associated with RCT usage, facilitating their participation in advanced training exercises.

Back in the present, where Yuji utilizes his New Shadow Style: Simple Domain, against Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine. Yuji’s growing understanding of cursed techniques helps him observe the flaws in Sukuna's incomplete domain, after which he attempts to withstand its onslaught with his Simple Domain. The Simple Domain’s barrier begins to crack under Sukuna's relentless assault, leading to a moment of peril for the sorcerers.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: What is the Culling Game Arc about? Manga Plot EXPLAINED

Sukuna unveils another devastating technique—Furnace: Fuga—prompting a desperate struggle for survival. The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 spoilers end with Yuji and his allies bracing themselves against Sukuna's onslaught. The stakes are higher than ever, promising a thrilling continuation in the next installment of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Advertisement

For more spoilers and updates on the ongoing Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown in Jujutsu Kaisen, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257: What Is Yuji's Connection With Sukuna? Spoilers