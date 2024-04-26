Lego reveals stellar lineup: NASA Artemis rocket and Milky Way galaxy sets to launch in May

Lego and space fans alike can rejoice as Lego reveals its latest offerings, which promise to take builders on an interstellar journey. These new sets, which will be available in May, delve into the awe-inspiring realms of human space missions as well as the vastness of our Milky Way galaxy.

Lego Icons: NASA Artemis Space Launch System set

One of the standouts is the Lego Icons NASA Artemis Space Launch System. This set, priced at $259.99 (€259.99 or £219.99), honors NASA's groundbreaking Artemis program as per Space.com. With 3,601 pieces, builders can replicate the impressive scale of NASA's new moon rocket, including the launch platform and support tower.

The set also includes the iconic Orion spacecraft and the European service module, which allow builders to recreate the historic Artemis I mission. When fully assembled, this desktop model stands over 2 feet tall and depicts the Space Launch System in great detail, making it a significant addition to Lego's replica models.

Lego Art The Milky Way Galaxy set

For those who are fascinated by the universe, the Lego Art The Milky Way Galaxy set is sure to impress. This set costs $199.99 (€199.99 / £169.99) and transforms into a colorful, dimensional map of our home galaxy-spanning over 620,000,000,000,000,000 miles.

Builders can create a stunning 3D mosaic using 3,091 pieces, including some of the Milky Way's most famous stars, clusters, and celestial spectacles. This set, which includes Trappist-1 and the Pillars of Creation, provides a captivating exploration of our galactic neighborhood.

Expanding Lego's cosmic universe

These new sets join Lego's ever-expanding lineup of space-themed products in 2024. With over 20 Space-branded kits spanning various themes, including Lego City, Lego Technic, Lego Friends, and Lego DreamZzz, the company continues to inspire builders of all ages to aim for the stars. Even the upcoming Lego Minifigures Series, which will be released on May 1, celebrates space exploration by featuring astronauts and spacemen.

Availability and launch dates

Are you excited to embark on your own cosmic adventure? Mark your calendars! Lego Icons: NASA Artemis Space Launch System and Lego Art: The Milky Way Galaxy sets will be available for order by Lego Insiders on May 15. For everyone else, these sets will be available online and in Lego stores starting May 18.

Don't pass up the opportunity to experience the wonders of space from the comfort of your own home.

