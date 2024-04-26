Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction. This article also mentions death.

The ex-boyfriend of Princess Beatrice, Paolo Liuzzo, was reportedly found dead in a Florida hotel room after an alleged overdose of drugs. At 3:22 p.m. on February 7, 2024, Miami police were summoned to Liuzzo’s room at the citizenM Miami World Center hotel. A few minutes after their arrival, Paolo was pronounced deceased.

Who was Paolo Liuzzo?

The cause of Liuzzo’s death is said to be an overdose of drugs and will be investigated accordingly. A policeperson informed that the investigation is open and ongoing. Further details have not been made public under Florida public records laws.

His burial was held on February 16 when his remains were flown back to his birthplace of Long Island, New York, from Miami, Florida. At the time of his passing, Liuzzo worked as an art consultant. He is believed to have inherited a good fortune from his father, a plastic resin tycoon. The site claims that he lived near the hotel where he was supposed to have died. Liuzzo's friend acknowledged that "Paolo was not doing great on a personal level." He enjoyed going out and gambling. He also started using a lot of prescription medications, but that eventually evolved into cocaine and other more potent narcotics.

“We all worried that his fast-paced lifestyle would finally catch up with him,” the friend continued. According to sources, he was always borrowing money to pay loans, which turned into a vicious circle. Liuzzo, who never got married, reportedly ran into trouble with the law in 2009 after smashing his rental car on Australia’s Gold Coast. Later, after attempting to dine and run at a casino, he was taken into custody and charged with fraud and possession of cocaine.

Paolo discussed his relationship with Beatrice a few years ago, saying, “I wasn’t sure I wanted to get in that deep with Bea.” He seemed to dismiss his relationship with Beatrice in a cold manner. “I wasn’t in love with her, but I loved her. There have been occasions when a female friend of mine would drop by my London flat in Eaton Square,” he continued.

Beatrice and Paolo’s relationship

The 35-year-old princess has yet to respond to Liuzzo’s passing. When Princess Beatrice was 17, and he was 24, the Italian-born initiated a romantic relationship with her in 2005. Her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, encouraged the couple’s romance when they invited him to go skiing with them in Verbier, Switzerland.

The Duchess of York revealed at the time that she encouraged her daughter’s romance despite their age difference. In a statement released to the public, she added, “We all have our own journeys and have to learn our way, but Beatrice is a sensible girl, soon to be 18, with many friends, including Paolo.”

Princess Beatrice has been dealing with her mother’s cancer diagnosis. Thus, the news of Paolo’s death comes at a trying moment for her. Six months after undergoing surgery for breast cancer, Sarah Ferguson announced in January that she had been diagnosed with a malignant melanoma. Ferguson is one of three members of the princess’s family who are presently battling the illness; Kate Middleton revealed her diagnosis in March, and King Charles revealed his in January.

Beatrice is the eldest child of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth. Speculation about her affair with multimillionaire real estate mogul Edoardo started in November 2018, but she officially revealed their relationship to the world in March 2019. Due to COVID-19, the pair first postponed their wedding; nevertheless, in July 2020, they were married in a little ceremony with only family in attendance, including the late Queen.

Beatrice and Edoardo, who goes by Edo, welcomed their first child, a daughter called Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, on September 18, 2021. Additionally, Beatrice is the stepmother to Edoardo's son, Christopher Wolfie Woolf, from a prior relationship.

Princess Beatrice honored her grandmother with a heartfelt homage by donning a beautiful Norman Hartnell outfit that Queen Elizabeth II had lent her. The exquisite dress included organza sleeves and ivory Duchess satin trim and was constructed of Peau De Soie taffeta in hues of ivory. It was developed and tailored for the princess by Stewart Parvin, the Queen's Dresser, and Angela Kelly.

