Odela 2: Tamannaah Bhatia transforms into character Shiva Shakti in intense and spine-chilling new video; Watch

The makers of Odela 2 have revealed the first look of Tamannaah Bhatia today, on April 26. Tamannaah has kick-started shooting for the film’s second schedule.

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Updated on Apr 26, 2024  |  06:34 PM IST |  985
Tamannaah Bhatia's look as Shiva Shakti in Odela 2
Tamannaah Bhatia's look as Shiva Shakti in Odela 2 (Picture Credit: Sampath Nandi Team Works)

Odela 2 starring Tamannaah Bhatia is currently in the making process and is expected to hit the big screen soon. The film’s second schedule has commenced and to announce the same, the team dropped a video introducing Tamannaah as Shiva Shakti. 

Tamannaah Bhatia showcases her devotion in Odela 2 introduction video

Tamannaah Bhatia’s first look from Odela 2 was revealed by the official YouTube channel of Sampath Nandi TeamWorks. The video, with a runtime of 1 minute 16 seconds, started with an aerial view of a village followed by a few shots revealing the filming process of the sequel.

Later, the Kaththi Sandai star is introduced as she prepares herself inside the makeup room. The video then shifts to a moment where all the crew members get ready to start working.

As the director says ‘Action’, a red cloth hovers in front of the camera before showing Bhatia, with a specific focus on her eyes. The video ends with the film title on the screen along with an announcement that reads, “2nd Schedule Begins…” 

Tamannaah Bhatia’s look and the combination of intense devotional BGM is the highlight of her introduction video. 

Odela 2 will serve as a sequel to the 2022 film of the same name

While Tamannaah Bhatia has been confirmed to be the lead, Hebah Patel and Vasistha N. Simha are also included among the cast members. The cinematography is being handled by Soundararajan along with B. Anjaneesh Loknath taking care of the music department.

The filming process started on March 1 this year and a release date is yet to be confirmed by the producers. The movie will be a sequel to the crime thriller, Odela Railway Station, which was released in 2022.

Hebah and Vasistha are the only two cast members from the original film who would return for the sequel. Sampath Nandi and Ashoka Teja are also teaming up for the second time with this film, produced by D. Madhu. Further details related to the plot have not been disclosed by the makers yet.

The upcoming supernatural thriller will be helmed by Ashok Teja. Sampath Nandi has penned the screenplay. 

Credits: Pinkvilla/Sampath Nandi TeamWorks
