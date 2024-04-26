Why Is ‘What Did Michael Jordan Do To A Dog’ Trending? All You Need to Know About Viral Trend

What’s the truth behind the viral TikTok trend asking, "What did Michael Jordan do to a dog?" Exploring the weird user search. Details inside!

Breaking down the TikTok trend, ‘What Did Michael Jordan Do To A Dog?’

A recent internet trend 'What Did Michael Jordan Do to the Dog?' turned out to be a big, playful nothing-burger.

Apparently, in November 2021, a TikTok user posted a short video that abruptly ended with the question 'What did Michael Jordan do to the dog?'. This cliffhanger, with no answer or context, went viral.

People craved answers. More videos emerged, all asking the same question but offering no resolution. The lack of a real answer became the joke itself. Some folks even made fake news articles with fabricated stories about Michael Jordan encountering a vicious canine or his dog needing surgery (there's no evidence Jordan even owns a dog!).

So, what's the truth? Michael Jordan most likely never did anything to a dog. There was no incident, no heroic save, no tragic canine encounter. In a nutshell, the trend was a viral prank.

Possible logic behind 'What did Michael Jordan do to a dog’ going viral

The question itself is designed to be attention-grabbing. It preys on people's love for celebrities and their curiosity to know gossip.

Also, this prank falls under the category of clickbait. The humor comes from the absurdity of the question itself.

Additionally, the prank thrives on user participation. TikTokers were speculating and joking in the comments, which created a sense of community around the viral search.

Weird Michael Jordan trends that went viral on the internet

The Crying Jordan Meme: In 2009, a photo of Jordan tearing up during his Hall of Fame induction speech went viral. The internet, however, wasn't moved. Instead, the image was photoshopped onto countless scenarios, from athletes losing games to everyday situations like burning toast. 

The M.J. Tongue Challenge: This one's a little more recent. In 2020, a video surfaced of a young Michael Jordan sticking his tongue out far beyond what seems natural. The internet, never one to miss a chance for a challenge, dubbed it the "M.J. Tongue" challenge. People (mostly young audiences) attempted to replicate the feat. Hilarious!

