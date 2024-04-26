A Life Of Jesus Movie: All You Need To Know About Martin Scorcese's Andrew Garfield Starrer Project

Martin Scorsese is reuniting with Andrew Garfield for A Life of Jesus movie would continue a trend in the actor’s career that began in 2016. Garfield’s debut feature film was Boy A which was released in 2007 and he is a versatile actor who is known to play different kinds of roles. Andrew is now back in the game after 2021, the fans will see their favorite actor in Sebastian Lelio’s Voyagers and Scorsese’s upcoming movie about Jesus Christ.

Andrew Garfield's another religious character in talks

Andrew Garfield might play the role of Jesus in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming movie, A Life of Jesus, which would establish that the actor is inclined towards playing religious characters on the big screen. Even though the genius filmmaker hasn’t specified what role Andrew might be getting, it seems like he might end up being the lead in the movie.

Either way, whatever character he might be playing, it will surely be inherently faith-based which will highlight Garfield's religious character and keep his trend alive. While speaking to Andrew about this, he said that he is fascinated by the imminence of death and finds himself drawn to films that talk about spirituality and life.

Andrew Garfield & religious projects

The Spiderman actor has played Christian character in 3 movies and many of his best movies and shows are always inclined towards religion. In the movie where he first worked with genius Martin Scorsese, Silence, Andrew played the role of a Portuguese Jesuit priest in the 17th century who goes around Japan to look for his mentor. Silence was based on a novel from 1966 and according to reports, Life of Jesus is also based on a book. If the actor stars in the Life of Jesus movie, the fans will look into his history of playing religious characters.

Furthermore, in 2022, Garfield continued his trend in a true crime miniseries based on Job Krakauer’s 2003 non-fiction book, Under the Banner of Heaven. The actor during one of his interviews with Collider spoke about how he is endlessly curious about the spiritual dimension of life and finds himself intrigued by the movies that explore such themes. Moreover, The actor has a long history of playing religious characters, and a few of them are mentioned below.

Silence (2016) - Jesuit priest

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) - Seventh-day Adventist Christian

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021) -Televangelist

Under the Banner of Heaven (2022) - Mormon

Given his interest in exploring religion onscreen and his history with religious characters and Martin Scorsese himself, Andrew Garfield would be perfect for A Life of Jesus.

