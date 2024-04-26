Fifth Harmony Alum Normani Confirms Debut Album Dopamine’s Release Date After Dropping First Single 1:59; Deets Inside

Popular artist Normani Kordei Hamilton, known mononymously as Normani, is all set to release her long-awaited debut album titled Dopamine, which finally has a release date.

The singer took to social media to announce that her first solo album, Dopamine, is due for release on June 14 via RCA Records. Along with the album's release date, Normani shared a new single from the upcoming record. The track, titled 1:59, features Gunna and has a seductive and laid-back vibe.

1:59 marks the singer’s first release since she last collaborated with Calvin Harris, Tinashe, and Migos rapper Offset for the 2022 track New To You. Furthermore, in February 2024, the singer revealed the cover art and name of her solo full-length record and said that it's literally the best music she's ever made.

ALSO READ: Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returning To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More details about Normani's latest release titled 1:59

Normani released her newest single, 1:59, featuring Gunna, on April 26 as a part of her upcoming album, Dopamine. The singer shared a snippet of the first single, titled 1:59, from her new album, Dopamine. The song is about reconnecting with a past relationship after taking time off being apart.

“Soo basically my first single ‘1:59’ will be coming out on 4/26,” Kordei captioned a post on Instagram.

Advertisement

In the video Kordei shared, fans got a sneak peek of her new single, where she sings, “When I get you alone / Boy, what you gon’ do with it? / Don’t talk too much, just do that sh*t.” This is Normani's first solo debut album after many years of splitting from her band Fifth Harmony.

After the girl band Fifth Harmony went on an indefinite hiatus in 2018, Kordei has released multiple singles over the years, starting with Love Lies, Waves, Dancing with a Stranger with Sam Smith, Motivation, Diamonds with Megan Thee Stallion, Wild Side with Cardi B, and Fair and New to You with Calvin Harris, Tinashe, and Offset.

More details about the album titled Dopamine

Although little is known about the album Dopamine, after releasing its cover art, Normani opened up about the theme of the album and described it as a representation of her evolution.

Later that month, Normani spoke further about the upcoming record, describing it as “a representation of [her] evolution.” “For me, this upcoming album is not just about music coming out,” she said. “It feels like a representation of everything I’ve gone through to get to this moment. The album feels like liberation, like a season of freedom. Not just because the record is finally coming out, but because it’s a celebration of everything.”

We don't know if her first solo song, Motivation, which she wrote with Ariana Grande, will be a part of her album Dopamine. The song became very popular in the US and its music video, which looks like it's from the early 2000s, has 185 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ: ‘Haven’t Heard Anything’: Matty Healy’s Mom Denise Welch Jokes She Is Unaware Of Taylor Swift’s New Album Release