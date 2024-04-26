‘He’s 230 Pounds’: Former Trainer Discloses Jake Paul’s Condition Ahead of Much-Anticipated Mike Tyson Fight

A former trainer of Jake Paul and professional boxer Shane Mosley recently shared updates regarding The Problem Child’s state ahead of the eagerly awaited fight against Mike Tyson on Netflix.

Mosley revealed the fighter to enter the heavyweight category. Sugar, who trained Paul for his first professional bout against YouTuber AnesonGib, expressed The Problem Child to weigh 230lbs for his upcoming match.

Shane Mosley Provides Thoughts On Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson

Sugar Shane Mosley is considered to be one of the most technically gifted boxers of all time. Amassing a record of forty-nine wins and ten losses throughout his career, the 52-year-old contender has stepped into the ring against tough champions like Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Jake Paul’s first professional fight against YouTuber AnesonGib encountered huge success as he secured a first-round TKO victory. Shane Mosley is credited as the man who helped The Problem Child make his debut to be impactful.

Recently, the former trainer expressed Jake Paul's state of health concerning his fight against Mike Tyson. "I just saw Jake yesterday, he's 230 pounds," revealed Shane Mosley. The fighter disclosed The Problem Child is set to look sharp for his bout.

Paul, who usually fights at cruiserweight, has been reported to appear at heavyweight as revealed by his former trainer. “He said he feels as fast as he does at 185,” revealed Shane Mosley.

Jake Paul and Shane Mosley have shared quite a cordial relationship. The former fighter trained the YouTuber in Big Bear Lake for his pro-debut which was revealed to have helped with his condition ahead of his fight against AnesonGib.

Jake Paul Desires To Fight Jorge Masvidal Or Nate Diaz In MMA

YouTuber Jake Paul is known to be one of the most controversial personalities in the sphere. His well-documented rivalries with fighters and personalities throughout his career know no limits.

The fighter recently expressed his desire to step into the octagon to face veterans Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. Disregarding his boxing fight against the Stockton native, The Problem Child fancies an MMA rematch.

“I’m being so serious when I say that I wanna fight them[Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz] in MMA,” said Jake Paul. The YouTuber wants to fight the aforementioned veterans in the Professional Fighters League offering $10 million.

Following his initial call out, Jorge Masvidal denied the offer revealing his reason to be his contractual obligation with the UFC. Jake Paul responded by claiming Gamebred was ‘hiding behind’ this fact.

The YouTuber also name-dropped Sean Strickland and Paddy Pimblett to have denied The Problem Child’s MMA offers.

Jake Paul has found quite the success in boxing. The YouTuber was reported to have wrestled throughout his high-school days which has the potential of translating to MMA.