Not Priyanka Chopra but THIS actress was first choice for Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham’s Dostana

Karan Johar's 2008 film, Dostana, is considered a legendary Bollywood film. It was a box office success, thanks to the powerful, talented trio of Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham. Priyanka's performance earned her the label of Desi Girl, which is mostly attributable to Dostana, and her appreciation for Karan knows no bounds.

But what if we asked you to imagine another actress in Priyanka Chopra's place to play the fabulous Neha in Dostana? Who would you pick, for instance? Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra was not the first choice for the film; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was originally set to star in Karan Johar's rom-com movie.

Not Priyanka Chopra but THIS actress was first pick for Dostana

In an old interview with DNA, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made this surprising revelation, "Through the years, Karan and I thought we would work on Dostana together. Then I got married. Saif was there in the film initially, but after our marriage, he was like, Abhishek and Aishwarya will be together in the film. So it won't look right. Then, it was John and Abhishek with PeeCee who eventually did the film. Saif himself opted out. Somewhere, things did not fall in place for both me and Karan."

Apart from that, in an appearance on Koffee With Karan, Abhishek Bachchan also revealed that Saif Ali Khan was the first choice for the movie, however, he eventually opted out and John Abraham came in his place.

In an old interview with India Today, Saif Ali Khan opened up about the same casting scene, “No, I didn't really chicken out. I mean I just thought, I think there was Abhishek and Aishwarya in the movie at the time I was being offered it and I was just wondering if I would fit in really and I told Karan that."

As far as Saif Ali Khan is concerned, Dostana was not the first Dharma film he passed up, as director Shakun Batra eventually approached him for a main role in Kapoor & Sons. According to DNA, Saif was supposed to play Rahul Kapoor in the film, but his reluctance allowed Fawad Khan to take the part instead.

More about Dostana

Released in 2008, Dostana, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, charmed audiences with its blend of comedy, romance, and drama. The story of two straight men pretending to be gay to secure an apartment captivated viewers with its lively performances by Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra. The movie also stars Kirron Kher and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Despite facing some controversy, Dostana became a box office success, grossing over ₹871 million worldwide. Even today, the film remains a favorite for its catchy music, stylish costumes, and heartwarming exploration of friendship and acceptance. Critics praised the film's original plot, and Priyanka's performance in the song Desi Girl and her dance moves became popular in households. Even now, when we say "Desi Girl," Priyanka and the song come to mind.

Well, whatever happened seems to have been for the better. For the time being, we cannot imagine anyone else playing the parts that Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra have so well played.

