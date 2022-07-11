Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Best mobile phones at budget-friendly prices

Smartphones have become so central to our daily lives that the difference between a good smartphone that just works and a bad one with lots of bugs, can make or break the whole experience for you. From playing a graphics-heavy game to watching a movie in HDR quality to editing a spreadsheet or making a video, this list is compiled of the best phone in India from Amazon deal of the day.

Here are 7 best mobile phones from Amazon deals today:

Grab the snazziest mobile phones under affordable price range from the Amazon daily sale event.

1. Vivo Y21G

This slender phone with a 2.5D flat frame packs a 5000mAh large battery into an 8.0mm thin body. It is a piece of lightweight tech that offers you a premium and comfortable hold. The simple design aesthetic puts you at the forefront of fashion.

Price: Rs 13,499

Buy Now

2. Redmi Note 10T 5G

This sleek design lightweight phone can be your BFF with its 48 MP camera sensor, 8 MP Front camera and adaptive sync technology. Download the Alexa app to use Alexa hands-free. Play music, make calls, hear the news, open apps, navigate, and more, all using just your voice, while on the go.

Price: Rs 11,999

Buy Now

3. Samsung Galaxy M32

Grab this stunning number from Amazon deals today at 12 percent off. This smartphone features an Infinity U-cut display, FHD+ resolution with 90Hz refresh rate, 800 Nits High Brightness Mode, protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It also has 64GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB.

Price: Rs 14,999

Buy Now

4. Redmi 10 Prime

This set comes with a power adapter, USB cable, SIM eject tool, warranty card, user guide, clear soft case, and screen protector pre-applied on the phone. The phone features dual stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience and also has an ultra-wide-angle distortion correction mode.

Price: Rs 10,999

Buy Now

5. Vivo iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

“Best phone at this price display amazing videos looks awesome os is the smooth first experience of fun touch OS but need some extra features like daily data usage and dual apps must improve other than that phone is best at this price. The camera is a good 10-bit screen for videos gives a good experience. The phone is fast and smooth and also ram management is good at this phone.” reads the review.

Price: Rs 23,999

Buy Now

6. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

OnePlus has built a cult with people vouching for its amazing quality and features at a reasonable price. This smartphone with Qualcomm snapdragon 888 processor and the rear quad camera was co-developed by Hasselblad. It comes with a 4500 mAh Battery.

Price: Rs 49,999

Buy Now

7. Tecno Spark 8T

Looking for something that looks classy, is perfect for gifting and comes under a pocket-friendly price range? Here’s the one! With 50MP high-resolution camera for extra clarity with an F1.6 large aperture and a 5000mAh powerful battery with ultra power saving mode, this is one of the best phones to grab from Amazon sale today.

Price: Rs 9,899

Buy Now

Amazon deal of the day offers exciting price drop on everything you ever wanted. The above-listed products are on the deal list today and you can shop them at slashed prices before the deals end tonight. So without any wait, get your cards out and shop them right away!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read Amazon sale: Face moisturisers for summers that will give you that dewy look