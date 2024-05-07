Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Cavaliers on May 7?

The Boston Celtics have been a juggernaut this season and practically decimated every opponent that came their way and they will be hoping to do the same in 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals tonight. Jayson Tatum has been Celtic’s best offensive weapon on the court and he is not placed on the injury report for game 1 against the Cavs who can be a menace for anybody on their days.

Jayson Tatum's tenure with the Celtics has been brilliant in terms of his performances but he still hasn’t won the NBA title till now. Tatum has been averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in the regular season.

Will Jayson Tatum Play Against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tonight?

Jayson Tatum is expected to suit up and lead the Celtics against the Cavaliers in game 1 at TD Garden. Tatum didn’t have a great series by his high standards against the Miami Heat as he averaged 21.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 5 games against a depleted Heat team. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Cavs fans will be hoping that Tatum struggle with his scoring so that they can have a chance against them in the series or else it might be a short series for them with the likes of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday to support him.

Advertisement

Can Jayson Tatum Regain His Best Form Against the Cavaliers?

Tatum struggled offensively against the Miami Heat’s defense but he still ended up averaging 21+ points per game in the series. The Cavaliers' defense isn’t great compared to the Miami Heat and that will worry their fans. If Jayson Tatum performs like how he did in the regular season, the Cavs will be in huge trouble.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Did Jayson Tatum Really Say He’s Steph Curry’s “Proud Father” After Celtics Decimated Warriors? Find Out