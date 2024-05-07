Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against OKC on May 7?

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals tonight. The Dallas Mavericks showcased grit and determination against the LA Clippers to qualify for this round. However, their talisman Luka Doncic is on the injury report for the first game as he continues his battle against the knee sprain.

Luka Doncic has been sensational for the Dallas Mavericks and has formed a formidable partnership with Kyrie Irving. The Mavs would hope that they can lead them to their first title since 2011. Doncic averaged 33.9 points per game in the regular season and was the top scorer in the league. In addition to that he had collected 9.2 rebounds and dished out 9.8 assists per game.

Will Luka Doncic Play Against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tonight?

Luka Doncic is listed as probable for game 1 against the Thunder as he has been facing problems with his knee throughout the campaign. Even with the sprain, Doncic is expected to play his usual minutes in game 1 against the Thunder in Oklahoma. Doncic averaged 29.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists in 6 games against the Orlando Magic.

Luka Doncic’s Troubles With His Knee

Doncic’s knee problem is nothing new as he has struggled with this for quite a long time. He hasn’t let the injury stop him from performing on the court but at times he has been seen struggling with it during the games.

The Mavericks’ fans will be hoping that the injury doesn’t sideline him as without him the Mavericks will find it very difficult to get past the OKC who are in phenomenal form and their dynamic gameplay has been applauded by everyone.

