When it comes to the Met Gala, we always look forward to watching celebrities on the red carpet. They never fail to impress us with their amazing fashion sense, well, most of the time! But Rajiv Adatia, known for his stint in one of the most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss 15, recently shared a hilarious post and it will leave you in stitches.

Rajiv Adatia shares a picture with Kim Kardashian

Rajiv Adatia took to his Instagram handle and shared a photoshopped image featuring himself rubbing shoulders with none other than Kim Kardashian on the iconic Met Gala red carpet. Accompanying the post he came up with an even more funny caption that read, “Bhabi ko milo!! Arre mein sab ko bolna Vala ta, but Kim ne Mujhe Dhamki Di toh mein chup rahe. Seeing as tho everyone is posting about The MET Gala!! Well… it was supposed to be like this you know!! @kimkardashian Mummyji how do u like your new son-in-law? @krisjenner.

(Meet your sister-in-law!! I was going to tell everyone, but Kim threatened me, so I kept quiet. Seeing as though everyone is posting about The MET Gala!! Well… it was supposed to be like this you know!! @kimkardashian Mummyji, how do you like your new son-in-law? @krisjenner)."

As soon as Rajiv uploaded the picture, fans flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions. A fan wrote, “I thought it's real until I read the caption.” Another fan asked, “Leave about her mom, how does ur mom feel about this situation???”

More about Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv participated in the Bigg Boss 15’s house as a wildcard contestant. While he knew some contestants like Eishan Sehgal and Shamita Shetty beforehand, he also became friends with Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz during the show. Fans enjoyed watching his lively arguments with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Recently, he shared a photo on his Instagram with the power duo of Bigg Boss 15, Karan and Tejasswi Prakash, highlighting their genuine off-screen bond.

Following his stint in Bigg Boss 15, Rajiv showcased his skills in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, alongside participants Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.

