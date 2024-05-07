Bridgerton season three is coming soon, and stars like Phoebe Dynevor, Simone Ashley, and Jonathan Bailey went to the fancy Met Gala tonight (May 6).

The Met Gala's theme this year is called the Garden of Time, inspired by a cool story from 1962. In the story, a guy named Count Axel and his wife live in a fancy house with a garden full of magical flowers. But when a big army comes to attack them, Count Axel starts picking these special flowers to turn back time, until there aren't any left.

The Gala's theme matches the flowery and fancy vibe of Bridgerton perfectly. As Dynevor, Ashley, and Bailey walked the red carpet, they looked amazing and brought a bit of Bridgerton's magic to the event.

Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley leave Met Gala 2024 together

What made the fans more excited was seeing the leading ladies of Bridgerton Season 1 & 2 Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley leaving Met Gala 2024 together.

Here's how fans reacted on X.

Ashley looked beautiful at the event in a dress made by Prabal Gurung. He explained to Town & Country that "Garden of Time evokes thoughts of fragility, delicate details, and pieces that are works of art—much like the ones we will see in the exhibit." He sees it as a chance to revive classic styles and fabrics in fresh ways, keeping them relevant for years to come.

This isn't Ashley's first time at the Met Gala; she attended two years ago in a two-piece outfit by Moschino. Her outfit tonight also features cutouts, showing her playful style.

While Phoebe Dynevor attended the Met Gala adorned in a delicate pink gown. Tonight marked a special moment as she became the first person to wear a dress by Victoria Beckham to the Met Gala. To Phoebe and many other girls who adored Girl Power, Beckham was known as "Posh."

The gown, featuring hand-cut flowers meticulously sewn onto delicate tulle and vintage lace, each dyed to a "faded rose" shade to match Dynevor's skin tone, describes Vogue.

Having debuted at the Met Gala in 2022 in a black lace Louis Vuitton dress, Dynevor confessed to feeling slightly less nervous this year to the outlet.

Don't miss to check out all the highlights of Met Gala 2024.