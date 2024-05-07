Lee Do Hyun thanks girlfriend Lim Ji Yeon after winning Best New Actor Film at 60th Baeksang Arts Awards; watch

Lee Do Hyun is currently serving in the South Korean military but the actor made sure to attend the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards. The Exhuman actor appeared in his Air Force military band uniform.

Lee Do Hyun took home the award for Best New Actor in the Film Category and set boyfriend goals, the actor thanked his girlfriend Lim Ji Yeon in his speech.

Lee Do Hyun on May 7, 2024, won the award for Best New Actor (Film) at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards for his new movie Exhuma. Lee Do Hyun amazed fans with his performance in the occult horror movie Exhuma which was released in February 2024.

Lee Do Hyun portrayed shaman Yoon Bong Gil in Exhuma, his role and look were highly praised by fans and critics. His character has tattoos in the movie and has a cold persona which resonated nicely with audiences which applauded the actor for his performance.

On this day, Lee Do Hyun has taken the Best New Actor (Film) award for his role as Yoon Bong Gil in Exhuma and the actor did not forget to thank his girlfriend in his speech. As Lee Do Hyun thanked Exhuma's team, his parents, his sibling, and fellow actors he mentioned his girlfriend Lim Ji Yeon as well.

Lee Do Hyun expressed his gratitude towards his girlfriend by saying ‘Ji Yeon-ah thank you’. Once again the actor has proved he is the perfect boyfriend.

Meanwhile, later when Lim Ji Yeon came on stage to present an award, the cameraman playing cupid, was swift in pointing the camera towards Lee Do Hyun.

More about Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon

Lee Do Hyun has risen to become one of the most loved South Korean actors who has given memorable performances in K-dramas 18 Again, Youth Of May, Sweet Home, and The Glory, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon confirmed through their agencies that they were dating on April 1, 2023. Both met at the set of the hit Netflix series The Glory.

Lim Ji Yeon is a South Korean actress who is best known for her role as the main antagonist of The Glory. She will be soon appearing in the lead role in Ji Chang Wook’s upcoming movie Revolver.

