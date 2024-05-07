7 Inspiring Quotes From Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson To Live By

Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson has been an epitome of excellence, to say the least. An African-American kid whose family never foray into the world of acting, Johnson had the courage to leave his flourishing WWE career when it was at its peak in 2004 and then venture into film-making. He left WWE when he had already established himself in the company. And then he went to Hollywood and made history there too.

In Hollywood, there was no requirement for a 6 feet tall muscular wrestler who wanted to get into films. But he did establish himself in the industry becoming the highest-paid celebrity in Hollywood.

But life for Johnson had never been a bed of roses right from the start. He was once kicked out of his college football team and was left depressed for nearly a month. His father Rocky Johnson, a famous wrestler, didn't want him to get into the wrestling business. Johnson along with his family basically lived a hand-to-mouth life. That was in 1995 when Johnson was trying to find a footing in his life.

However, he believed his instinct and convinced his father to train him for wrestling. In 1996, Dwayne Johnson, as Rocky Maivia made his entry into WWF at Survivor Series. But luck here also wasn't favoring him as he was getting boos and the crowd hated him.

It was only when The Rock took the mic in his own hands, during one of the WWE shows upon his return from an injury, that he said something that changed his life. While the crowd was at the top of their voices yelling, “Rocky Sucks”, The Rock simply said, “The Rock might be a lot of things, but sucks isn’t one of them.” Watch here, The Rock telling the story of how he overcame those chants.

And from here starts the unforgettable journey of The People’s Champ, The Rock. So in The Rock’s words, “Always be you”. You won’t reach the heights unless you reveal your real self.

So, here are 7 quotes from The Rock that will motivate you in your life to strive for success:

1. On Success

"I'm always asked, "What's the secret to success?' But there are no secrets. Be humble. Be hungry. And always be the hardest worker in the room." -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

2. The Mindset

"1995. $7 bucks in my pocket. I knew two things: I'm broke as hell and one day I won't be."

3. Motivation

"I like to use the hard times in the past to motivate me today."

4. Hard Work

"It's fundamentals: show up, outwork everyone, and rely on my own two hands to get the job done."

5. Leadership

"The single most powerful thing I can be is to be myself."

6. Goals

"Don't be afraid to be ambitious about your goals. Hard work never stops. Neither should your dreams."

7. Perseverance

"You don't need directions, just point yourself to the top and go."



