'Taller Than You Bro It Over’: Fans Brutally Troll Ryan Garcia After He Proposes Kendell Jenner

For a couple of months, former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia has kept himself in the headlines with his controversial claims and callouts, and he shocked the world after he stopped undefeated boxing champion Devin Haney and put an end to his undefeated boxing record.

Ryan Garcia has again tweeted and created a new buzz on the internet after he proposed to Kendell Jenner online and put focus on his older tweet where he claimed he and Kendell Jenner are dating.

KingRy quoted a picture of Kendell Jenner from the red carpet of the Met Gala 2024 and said, "Ight games over, KENDALL GARCIA, It's time babe, I LOVE YOU."

Fans are now sharing their hilarious reaction to Ryan Garcia proposing to Kendell Jenner and giving her name as well.

Famous mixed martial arts interviewer and influencer Nina Maria commented and said, "I thought you were trying to marry Kyle?"

A fan commented and trolled Ryan, "She taller than u, bro. It's over."

Another fan reacted, "She looks like she could be your sister, bro. Are you sure?"

Ryan Garcia Wants to Fight Conor McGregor

Just after his spectacular performance against Devin Haney, Garcia landed into another trouble, where he failed a significant drug test, which means he possibly cheated in his boxing match against Devin Haney.

Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor, who was friends with Garcia, unleashed all his disappointment and anger on Ryan for potentially using durg; Mystic Mac even threatened KingRy not to see him face to face or else he would elbow his face and beat him.

Ryan Garcia did not take a step back. He issued a warning to Conor McGregor as well and claimed that if he faced Conor McGregor, he would do him worse than Floyd Mayweather.

Later, Garcia tweeted and issued a stipulation bare knuckle match to the Former UFC Champion; the winner would take Conor McGregor's liquor brand.

Ryan Garcia said, "Bare Knuckle, Let's f**king go CONNOR, Winner gets your trash as* whiskey brand."

A couple of days back, Conor McGregor and fighting promotion BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) announced that Notorious is now a co-owner of the company. To date, Conor McGregor has not responded to Ryan Garcia's challenge, but he is now gearing up to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

