That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Stream And More

With both Hinata and Rimuru preparing for a duel that will serve as their rematch, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 6 is set to be a stage for a dramatic confrontation that could have far-reaching consequences for both humans and monsters alike. Keep reading to find out about the upcoming episode’s release date, expected plot, and more here.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 6 release date and where to stream

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on May 10, 2024, at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET on Crunchyroll. This simultaneous release ensures that viewers can enjoy the latest episode on the same day it airs in Japan.

As is customary, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 6 will be available in Japanese with English subtitles. For those preferring the English dub, the series is currently two episodes behind the subbed version, with episode 4 of the dub also slated for release on May 10, 2024.

Expected plot of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 6

In That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 6, titled Those Approaching, fans can anticipate the buildup of tension between Rimuru and Hinata as they prepare for their duel. The episode might delve into the motives behind Rimuru's challenge and Hinata's acceptance, revealing more details about their respective perspectives and goals.

There could be further exploration of the political and social dynamics at play, particularly regarding Falmuth and the actions of the Western Holy Church. The aftermath of Reyhiem's death and the deployment of Temple Knights may lead to increased conflict and uncertainty in the region. This could potentially impact Rimuru's plans for coexistence between humans and monsters in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 6.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 5 recap

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 5 is titled Meeting Of Both Sides. The episode picks up with Hinata Sakaguchi leading a meeting with the Paladin troops, where Saare criticizes her for arriving late and failing to prevent the birth of a new Demon Lord. Hinata maintains control of the situation and listens to reports from her comrades.

Saare reports a possible civil war brewing in Falmuth, which makes Hinata inquire further. She directs her inquiries to Grenda, who promises to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, rumors circulate among the Paladins about the outcome of Falmuth's battle against the Jura Tempest, leading Hinata to summon Reyhiem, the leader of the Western Holy Church.

During the meeting, the Clerics accompanying Reyhiem reveal their intention to hear information about Rimuru Tempest. They recount Rimuru's overwhelming victory over 20,000 soldiers and his role in the birth of a new Demon Lord. As Hinata reflects on the situation, Reyhiem presents a crystal ball containing Rimuru's challenge to a duel in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 5.

Despite the unusual circumstances, Hinata accepts the challenge and prepares to confront Rimuru alone, armed with the Dragonbuster blade provided by the Clerics. Meanwhile, Rimuru learns of Hinata's impending arrival and the ominous developments in Falmuth. Diablo delivers a report revealing Reyhiem's death and the deployment of Temple Knights in response. That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 5 ends as Rimuru wonders about the source of the growing commotion.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

