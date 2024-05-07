Richa Chadha says she doesn’t think she should sit next to Sharmin Segal; did she roast Heeramandi co-star?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently made his digital debut with the Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The ensemble cast of the 8-episodic web show recently sat together in an interview with IMDb where they spilled several secrets about each other and even the creator SLB. The highlight of the which was actress Richa Chadha pulling the leg of her co-star Sharmin Segal.

Richa Chadha doesn’t want to sit next to Sharmin Segal

At one point in time during the interview, the Malaal actress said she is a great cook which made Richa break into laughter and say, ‘What?’. Sharmin claimed that the salad that everyone ate in the morning was prepared by her to which Richa asked if she cut the vegetable gesturing slow claps. Segal said she made dressing and further claimed, “I cook very well. I make proper Christmas lunches.”

In her response, Richa quipped, “I don’t think you and I should sit next to each other.”

Coming back to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the filmmaker often handles an enormous number of cast and crew on his sets which can easily be taxing sometimes.

What helped Sanjay Leela Bhansali calm down on the sets of Heeramandi?

When asked this question, Aditi Rao Hydari quickly said, 'his four-legged babies'. Taha Shah Badussha added that it was a dog named Jaanu that was his favorite pet. Fardeen Khan continued the conversation and added, "Whenever he used to get into a fluster or frustrated about something, the assistant directors would send these 25 dogs that SLB has on the sets of Heeramandi, and the minute they went on to set, he used to be calm."

Richa Chadha reveals her Heeramandi script was like a ‘loose manual’

In the same conversation, the actress who played Lajjo (Lajwanti) in the series revealed that the script given to her was very unconventional. “The script was so loose, like an instruction (manual). All that it might say is ‘Lajjo does a big final dance.’ You won’t know it’s going to be shot over eight days and how stressful, complicated, difficult, or enjoyable it will be”, Richa said.

Sharmin who happens to be SLB’s niece shared her experience about the same and revealed that one day the team had to shoot her crying which was eventually shot over four days. She detailed, “From beginning to end, I had to cry. So, at 9 in the morning, I used to start crying and finish by 10 at night. By the fourth day, my eyes were like potatoes.”

Asked about something that fans don’t know about SLB, Sanjeeda Sheikh revealed that the filmmaker changes his kurta 3-4 times a day, and after every change, he has some new thoughts in his mind.

Actor Fardeen Khan who made a comeback to showbiz after 14 years with Heeramandi lauded SLB further in the interview. He said, “To get an endorsement from Sanjay Leela Bhansali after, in my case, a gap of so long. It is an actor’s dream. Just to have the privilege and the opportunity to collaborate under a master craftsman was amazing.”

Other actors who played a pivotal part in this series were Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Jason Shah, Indresh Malik, Shruti Sharma, Adhyayan Suman, and Shekhar Suman among others. Heeramandi began streaming on Netflix on May 1 and currently enjoys an IMDb rating of 6.6/10.

