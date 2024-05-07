The Midnight Romance in Hagwon: Wi Ha Joon makes Jung Ryeon Won’s heart flutter in new stills; see PICS

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is an upcoming romance K-drama starring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won. The drama has everyone hooked even before its premiere because of its storyline.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, ahead of its premiere, has unveiled some more stills, letting fans a look at Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won’s blossoming romance in the drama.

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won’s chemistry captivates in new stills from The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is an upcoming age-gap romance melodrama from tvN that has fascinated K-drama fanatics everywhere. The story is set in the Daechi Dong neighborhood, which is famous for private education institutes in Korea.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon will follow Jung Ryeo Won’s Seo Hye Jin, a veteran instructor, and her secret love story with her former star student, Lee Jun Ho (Wi Ha Joon).

On May 7, tvN released new stills from The Midnight Romance in Hagwon to let fans have a closer glimpse at the two instructors, Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon.

The first two stills depict Jung Ryeo Won pointing at a billboard of her institute and smiling with pride. While other still shows Wi Ha Joon laughing heartily.

In other still, we catch Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won sharing laughs and anecdotes, as they sit together. The picture captures their effortless and heartwarming chemistry as they connect after work.

The last two stills let fans peek into Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon’s life as instructors at Daechi Chase Academy. They are immersed in their work, hinting at their love and passion for their job.

The new stills have added to the excitement as to what the upcoming romance K-drama holds for Seo Hye Jin (Jung Ryeo Won) and Lee Jun Ho (Wi Ha Joon) and their love story.

Know more about The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon will premiere on May 11 at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST) on tvN. The show will also be available to stream on TVING and Viki Rakuten.

The hopes for this drama are sky-high as it is being directed by Something in The Rain's director, Ahn Pan Seok, who is known for his nuanced depictions of characters and social issues.

