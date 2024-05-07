Dustin Poirier Ranks Islam Makhachev Above Former Opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov: Details Inside

UFC Lightweight contender Dustin "Diamond" Poirier earned a third shot at the championship after he knocked out the top rising prospect of the lightweight division, Benoît Saint-Denis, at UFC 299 pay-per-view.

Islam Makhachev and Dustin will lock horns at UFC 302, the next pay-per-view event of UFC, which is set to take place on June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States.

Recently, Dustin Poirier made an appearance on the MMA Hour Show, where he discussed his upcoming match against Islam Makhachev and even ranked Islam above his former opponent and Makhachev's best friend, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dustin said, "I think Islam's submission game, jiu-jitsu wise, is a little more versatile than Khabib's."

"Khabib had some chokes that he did really well, but Islam is putting himself in, you could say, bad positions, going for armbars. Maybe he loses a position, but he trusts his wrestling to get it back. I think Islam is a little bit more of a threat jiu-jitsu-wise and in scrambles, but I think his striking is better than Khabib's."

What Were The Orginal Plans for Islam Makhachev at UFC 302?

The original plans of the UFC were to give the championship shot against UFC Champion Islam Makhachev to the winner of the Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan fight at UFC 300; Arman won the match after the judges scored the match in his favor.

Arman revealed while talking to Ariel Helwani that he was offered a match against Islam Makhachev just after he left the octagon at UFC 300, but he denied the offer, stating that he needed a proper camp to prepare and rest to recover, and wouldn't accept a short-notice fight.

Dustin Poirier was the next best option and accepted the championship shot against Islam Makhachev.

While talking to TMZ Sports, Islam Makhachev claimed Dustin Poirier would be an easy fight for him at UFC 302.

Islam said, "Dustin's problem is his style. His weak points are wrestling and grappling. I have the keys for an easy fight; I think if I follow the plan, I can beat him easily. My style and Khabib's style are the worst styles for Dustin. I'm not underestimating Poirier because this guy's a legend; he can beat everybody. Dustin, be ready. I defend my neck, I'm ready for your guillotine, that's why it's not happening in our fight."

