Conor McGregor Reacts to Dan Hardy Picking Him to Win Against Michael Chandler at UFC 303: Details Inside

Conor McGregor is widely regarded as the face of the UFC; he is the most followed and highest-paid fighter in the promotion. McGregor had been away from the UFC Octagon for almost three consecutive years.

His last fight in the UFC was against his long-time rival Dustin Poirier in 2021 at UFC 264. Unfortunately, the battle ended chaotically after Conor McGregor snapped his leg at the end of the fight with Dustin, who managed to target McGregor's legs.

McGregor underwent surgery to fix his leg and took a long layoff to recover. Now, finally, "The Notorious" is set to return to the UFC Octagon this summer and will face Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303; fans are highly anticipating his comeback.

Former UFC fighter Dan Hardy recently appeared on the MMA Hour Show, where he picked Conor McGregor to win against Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event.

Dan Hardy said, "I can't underestimate McGregor's ability. He's done extraordinary things at very tense and high-pressure moments in his career; he has the ability to control, manage, and create illusions with range. Michael Chandler's not the guy that he was in Bellator when he was cautious and picking his shots." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

"Chandler can beat anybody with that speed off the mark and that power, but he's become a lot more reckless recently, and that just plays into McGregor's game. Like McGregor made Aldo reckless and then punished him for it. Chandler comes in reckless. He's coming in for a payday and a show; he's not thinking 'I'm going to beat Conor McGregor, and I'm going to do it this particular way'. He's coming to fight."

Advertisement

Conor McGregor quoted a shared clip of Hardy's pick and expressed, "There are levels and in 7 weeks and 5 days, you are gonna see the very, very top level. This next run is for the Clan."

Sean O'Malley Slams Conor McGregor

UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley has been a long-time Conor McGregor supporter. However, recently, Mystic Mac blasted Sean O'Malley and alleged that he and Ryan Garcia used performance-enhancing drugs to improve their performance inside the ring and Octagon.

Sean O'Malley is not happy with Conor McGregor's harsh words and recently dropped a video on his channel expressing his disappointment. He even switched his support and now wants Michael Chandler to knock out Conor McGregor cold at UFC 303.

ALSO READ: Are Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov Blood Relatives?