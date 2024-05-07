Met Gala 2024: Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Yet Another Sheer Dress At The After-Party; DEETS

Emily Ratajkowski is going sheer this Met Gala!

The supermodel who hosted last year’s post-ball soirée had a one-word brief for this year’s look—vintage! Her go-to person in the style department, Jorden Bickham, got the memo and dressed Ratajkowski in the most exotic and vintage sheer dresses!

Emily Ratajkowski wears a sheer dress to the afterparty

Ratajkowski’s after-party dress was effortless yet beautiful! The Gone Girl actress draped herself in a sheer Givenchy showgirl mini dress that required “no nips and tucks,” unlike her sheer silver Versace number on the Met Gala carpet.

“They are incredibly fragile pieces and I imagine they were then as much as they are now—there is something so special about that,” her stylist Bickham told Vogue.

She revealed that the Givenchy piece from the 1998 collection, designed by Lee McQueen, was entirely hand-beaded, and both her outfits are two decades old. She clearly leaned into the vintage vibe!

Bickham also revealed that the thongs the In Darkness actress wore underneath her afterparty dress were a custom Victoria's Secret piece. "As much care and attention to detail has to go into the after-party look from head to toe!" she said, adding that wearing "naked dresses" is a way of life for her client, aka Ratajkowski.

Bickham gives insight into the making of the dress

The celebrity stylist noted that their look was made with the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibition theme in mind. “Emily and I thought a lot about time and fragility,” she said. She explained that the outfits were as fragile then as they are now, and that’s what made them so special! “The dresses chose us. When you know, you know,” Bickham concluded.

The stylist also mentioned her experience of working closely with the I Feel Pretty actress. “It is an incredible privilege to be able to dress someone like Emily in vintage for an event as special as the Met,” she told the outlet.