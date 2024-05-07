Justin and Hailey Bieber opted out of this year's Met Gala, which isn't surprising given Justin's recent struggles, marked by public displays of emotion in April.

Sources revealed that Justin has been going through a tough time, with Hailey offering her support despite finding it upsetting to witness his struggles.

Why did Justin and Hailey Bieber did not attend Met Gala 2024

The source told Entertainment Tonight, “Justin has been facing some difficulties lately. He has been having a hard time and hasn’t been feeling like his usual self.”

“Hailey has been doing her best to be there for Justin, but it is upsetting for her to see him struggle,” the insider added, “They are doing their best to make things work and be supportive of each other. They are committed to doing whatever it takes to make things better.”

While another insider told the outlet, "Justin and Hailey are continuing to support each other and help one another get through more difficult times as they always have. They are making an effort to do things that will help them create a bigger and brighter future. They are remaining committed to their faith and trying to stay positive. They are hopeful about the future and doing things to better themselves."

The Biebers' last Met Gala appearance in 2021 was marred by fans chanting Selena Gomez's name at Hailey, causing discomfort. Hailey clarified the incident, acknowledging the hurtful experience but dispelling rumors about Justin comforting her.

Their history with the Gala includes Justin's absence in previous years, with Hailey attending solo in 2022 and both skipping the event in 2023.

Justin Bieber's past crying video raised concerns among fans

A few days ago, Justin Bieber surprised fans by sharing emotional photos of himself crying on Instagram, alongside a series of diverse posts, ranging from onstage moments to a blurry image suggesting weed. This display of vulnerability showcased a different side of the beloved singer-songwriter, contrasting with his usual upbeat persona.

Despite the somber tone of the images, Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, responded with warmth, affectionately calling him "a pretty crier" on her own Instagram.

While Hailey's response indicated her support and acceptance of Justin's emotional expression, some fans expressed concern and curiosity about the reasons behind his tears. However, a closer look at Justin's other posts from the same day reveals a stream of diverse content, suggesting that his emotional state might not be indicative of a larger breakdown.

Ultimately, the varied nature of Justin's posts reassured fans that his emotional moment was just one aspect of his day, rather than a sign of ongoing distress. Hailey's loving response further emphasized the couple's strong bond and mutual support, providing comfort to fans worried about Justin's well-being.

Hailey gave insights into her relationship with Justin Bieber in the past

Reflecting on their relationship, Hailey shared insights in a 2021 interview, emphasizing to ELLE, "I’m done with girls, and I’m done with fooling around, and I’m done with partying,’” Hailey said. “We were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic. But we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life, even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”

Their journey, rooted in friendship, led to a deep understanding of each other's desires, including a desire for marriage and family at a young age.

