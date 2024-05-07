Kendall Jenner Takes Over Met Gala 2024 After Party In White Angelic Dress By Vivienne Westwood; SEE HERE

Kendall Jenner’s outfit from the after party of Met Gala 2024 was one of the standouts of the evening. The TV star opted for a white angelic dress by Vivienne Westwood, which gave off a lacey effect. The look did wonders for Jenner, making her look like a vision in white in the evening.

As compared to Kendall’s looks from previous years, the TV personality canceled out on showing off much skin this year. Jenner’s evening outfits also complimented her main event dress well.

Kendall Jenner’s after-party outfits

Jenner chose to switch between two outfits at the after-party of the Met Gala 2024. Kendall kicked off the evening in a lacey white dress by Westwood, with details of gold adding drama to the outfit. The corset-y top and bell sleeves made magic of the dress, while the TV star also made sure that she went with subtle makeup and dainty accessories. Before Jenner's costume was finalized, she was presented with a sketch of how the dress would come together.

Speaking of her after-Met ensemble, Kendall said, “I have always admired the house of Vivienne Westwood and the looks that are strong but also feminine and sexy. When Andreas presented me with this sketch, I fell in love immediately, and it fit perfectly.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

For her second outfit of the evening, Jenner made the word angelic come to life with literal wings on her outfit. Kendall opted for Alexander McQueen’s summer 1997 dress. Continuing the theme of white, the model went for a flowy outfit and white heels. To complete her look, Jenner stunned in diamond studs and minimal makeup.

For her attire at the after-party of the Gala, the socialite revealed that she chose a dress she could dance in. “I want to dance; I just want to have fun; I want my look to have fun with me,” said Jenner.

ALSO READ: Is Kendall Jenner Back with Ex Devin Booker Two Months After Split from Bad Bunny? Find Out

Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala 2024 dress

To walk the green carpet at the Met Gala 2024, Kendall Jenner chose a never worn before archival butt cutout dress. The black outfit for the event was by Alexander McQueen, and it had only been available to watch on mannequins before the Met. According to Vogue, Jenner was the first person to don the attire from McQueen’s fall 1999 Givenchy haute couture.

The TV personality attended her 10th Met Gala event in a unique outfit paired with long hair and beaded arm detailing. Jenner, like every year, stepped out looking her best. Sharing her excitement about the Met Gala, the Kardashian star said, “I love the whole night; I love the creativity and planning that goes into it, seeing all my friends inside. The whole day feels special; I always look forward to the Met.”

Met Gala 2024 took place at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, with Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny co-chairing the event.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lisa of BLACKPINK, Kendall Jenner, Zayn Malik and More Spotted at Miami Grand Prix 2024