7 best Ok Taecyeon K-dramas to check out: Vincenzo, Heartbeat and more

Below we have listed some of the best Ok Taecyeon K-dramas to watch. Ok Taecyeon is a beloved K-drama star who made his debut as a K-pop idol with the group 2PM in 2008, but he has since established a successful career in acting starting in 2010.

Renowned for his impressive performances in both K-dramas and as a member of 2PM, Ok Taecyeon has cemented his status as a celebrated actor. His versatility and talent have made him one of the prominent figures in the Hallyu wave. Let's delve into some of Ok Taecyeon's best dramas so far.

7 Best Ok Taecyeon K-dramas

1. Vincenzo

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Ok Taecyeon, Jeon Yeo Been, Kwak Dong Yeon and more

Director: Kim Hee Won

Release Date: February 20, 2021

Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong Ki) is an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who returns to Korea to handle some unfinished business regarding hidden gold in Geumga Plaza. He crosses paths with Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Bin) and her father Hong Yoo Chan (Yoo Jae Myung), forming a strong bond with them. Together, they embark on a mission for revenge against the Babel Group.

Taecyeon's Jun Woo, with his innocent face and quirky demeanor, managed to conceal his cunning and evil nature as the chairman of Babel Pharmaceuticals. However, when Vincenzo exposes his true identity, it sparks a violent fight. Jun Woo, portrayed by Taecyeon, emerges as a chilling and merciless villain, willing to resort to any means, even harming his own family, to achieve his goals.

Taecyeon's performance breathes life into this sinister character, leaving audiences with spine-tingling moments and cementing his status as one of K-drama's most memorable villains.

2. Heartbeat

Cast: Ok Taecyeon, Won Ji An, Yoon So Hee and more

Director: Lee Hyun Seok, Lee Min Soo

Release Date: June 26, 2023

Heartbeat is a whimsical fantasy-romance tale following Seon Woo Hyul (played by Ok Taecyeon), a unique blend of human and vampire longing to shed his immortal nature and fully embrace humanity. However, his dreams are shattered by a single day out of every century, leaving him forever trapped in his dual existence.

Fate leads him to cross paths with Joo In Hae (portrayed by Won Ji An), a seemingly aloof woman living without any compassion despite her human origins. As their lives intertwine and they find themselves sharing living quarters, they embark on a journey of self-discovery, romance and unexpected connections.

Ok Taecyeon shines as Seon Woo Hyul, a character defined by his eternal quest for humanity, who had failed due to a one-day difference in 100 years.

3. Bring It On, Ghost

Cast: Ok Taecyeon, Kim Soo Hyun, Kwon Yul and more

Director: Park Joon Hwa, Myung Hyun Woo

Release Date: July 11, 2016

In Bring It On, Ghost, Taecyeon undergoes a transformative journey from a skeptic of the supernatural to a skilled exorcist who not only sees spirits but also catches them. Park Bong Pal, portrayed by Taecyeon, has possessed the ability to see ghosts since childhood, honing his skills to become proficient in exorcism.

When he takes on a job at a haunted high school, he encounters the wandering spirit Kim Hyun Ji, played by Kim So Hyun. Together, they form an unlikely alliance to uncover Hyun Ji's past and help her find peace, all while confronting various evil spirits.

Amidst a backdrop of dramatic revelations and a sinister villian haunting their every move, the drama delivers an eerie, chilling yet romantic experience for viewers.

4. Save Me

Cast: Ok Taecyeon, Seo Ye Ji, Woo Do Hwan and more

Director: Kim Sung Soo

Release Date: August 5, 2017

In Save Me, Seo Ye Ji portrays Im Sang Mi, a high school student trapped in a dead-end town in rural Muji County with her family. Their journey is filled with misfortune, especially when Sang Mi's brother, Sang Jin, falls victim to bullying and tragically takes his own life. Overwhelmed by grief, Sang Mi's grieving parents are ensnared by the manipulative Goseonwon cult, who convince them to join their church despite Sang Mi's bad gut feeking.

Years later, Sang Mi's former classmates, led by Han Sang Hwan (Ok Taecyeon), unexpectedly reunite with her and uncover the cult's sinister agenda. Despite their efforts to rescue Sang Mi, the cult's leaders prove to be devious and evil, consistently staying one step ahead of Sang Hwan and his friends.

5. Dream High

Cast: Ok Taecyeon, Bae Suzy, Kim Soo Hyun, IU and more

Director: Lee Eung Bok, Kim Seong Yoon, Bae Yong Joon

Release Date: January 3, 2011

Wealthy teenager Go Hye Mi (played by Bae Suzy) is forced to abandon her dreams of pursuing classical music after her father faces financial debt. Determined to help her family, she enrolls in a performing arts school with the goal of breaking into mainstream music.

The school is brimming with aspiring talents honing their skills in singing and dancing. Along the way, Hye Mi forms bonds with newfound friends like the timid songstress Kim Pil Sook (portrayed by IU) and finds herself entangled in a romantic triangle between the son of a politician, Hyun Shi Hyuk (played by 2PM's Taecyeon), and a humble country boy named Song Sam Dong (depicted by Kim Soo Hyun).

Dream High is an absolute must-watch because it launched the acting careers of today's A-list stars! Suzy, Taecyeon, IU, and Kim Soo Hyun all began their acting journeys with this series. Witnessing their early performances is a treat, showcasing just how far they've come in acting.

Their chemistry as a group is simply amazing! Moreover, the series offers stellar music and captivating dance numbers, providing even more reasons to binge-watch it.

6. Secret Royal Inspector & Joy

Cast: Ok Taecyeon, Kim Hye Yoon, Chae Won Bin and more

Director: Yoo Jong Seon

Release Date: November 8, 2021

Secret Royal Inspector & Joy is a wild ride of fun, tailor-made for the summer season! Ra Yi Eon, portrayed by Taecyeon, finds himself reluctantly put into the role of a royal inspector. This shift is a stark departure from his days spent making culinary delights, basking in the admiration of his loyal menservants, Yook Chil (played by Min Jin Woong) and Goo Pal (portrayed by Park Kang Sub). Instead, he's handed the deadliest task imaginable for a clerk of the Hongmungwan (Office of Special Advisors).

Royal inspectors are tasked with rooting out corruption, although sometimes their actions can inadvertently fuel it, depending on the political climate. Unfortunately, this duty often leads to death. Faced with the grim reality of his new role, Ra Yi Eon opts to shun justice entirely and instead approaches his duties as an opportunity for a culinary expedition across Joseon. However, as expected, his unconventional strategy fails.

Kim Jo Yi, portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon, has reached her limit with men and their overbearing mothers. Feeling trapped in her marriage for what she deems an eternity, she boldly seeks a divorce with the unwavering support of the town's women, except, of course, her disapproving mother-in-law. Fate, along with a touch of mischief, brings her into the path of our royal inspector, sparking an unexpected attraction that leaves her both smitten and infuriated with herself.

Determined to maintain her independence, Jo Yi treats him just like any other man, with blunt honesty and distance. Thus, an unlikely detective duo is formed, poised to rival the dynamic of Lee Hwan and Min Jae Yi.

7. Blind

Cast: Ok Taecyeon, Park Ji Bin, APINK’s Jung Eun Ji, Ha Seok Jin and more

Director: Shin Yong Hwi, Jang Jeong Do

Release Date: September 16, 2022

Blind is a gripping mystery thriller that delves into the lives of ordinary individuals thrust into the harsh realities of crime, where victims suffer unjustly and bystanders unwittingly become complicit in the said injustice.

Taecyeon takes on the role of Ryu Sung Joon, a dedicated detective in the violent crimes unit, driven by his loyal commitment to justice. Ha Seok Jin portrays his older brother, Ryu Sung Hoon, a brilliant judge who prides himself on his unwavering rationality in delivering verdicts.

Jung Eun Ji embodies Jo Eun Ki, a resilient social worker hardened by life's challenges, her experiences leaving her unfazed by most difficulties.

These were the top K-dramas starring Ok Taecyeon that deserve your attention. Taecyeon, a globally sought-after star renowned for his dual talents as a K-pop idol and a respected actor, has captivated audiences with his sweet, kind demeanor, earning him a massive and ever-expanding fanbase. So make sure to explore his versatility through these must-watch K-dramas.

