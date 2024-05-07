Big Issue actress Han Ye Seul ties knot with non-celeb fiancé; says ‘he is my soulmate’

Han Ye Seul, a K-drama and film actress has registered her marriage with a non-celebrity boyfriend. She revealed the news herself through her YouTube channel Han Ye Seul Is. In addition, she shared her thoughts about her husband and the beautiful relationship they have throughout the years.

Han Ye Seul announces she has registered marriage with non-celeb boyfriend

On May 7, Han Ye Seul revealed that she along with her boyfriend registered their marriage. On her YouTube channel, she said, “We are currently preparing for our marriage. But when this video is posted, we will already be legally wedded.”

The actress then proceeded to share sweet thoughts about her relationship, “To be honest, I always thought us of as lifelong companions, even when dating.” She further added that she didn’t care whether they got married or not as the person has always been her soulmate, best friend, and other half.

The Big Issue actress then revealed the discussion of their preparation for this legal marriage. The couple originally wanted to register the marriage on May 5. But since it was a Sunday, they were reluctant about it and later registered it on May 7. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Nonetheless, through the video, she shared her utmost happiness finally tying the knot with the person she loves. She also promised to have her shy husband featured in one of her future videos.

Han Ye Seul shares thoughts on her marriage to her 'soulmate' boyfriend

Shortly after announcing the marriage, she took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful photo featuring her non-celeb husband, while maintaining his privacy.

Advertisement

Alongside the sweet photo, she penned a heartfelt caption, expressing her gratitude and love for her husband. The Birth of a Beauty actress also wrote that though they didn’t yet have a wedding ceremony or party, she is just happy to be the wife of the person she loves.

The actress also hinted towards a future celebration.

Who is Han Ye Seul?

Han Ye Seul stepped into her acting career in 2003 with the MBC sitcom Nonstop 4. Later, she received her breakthrough with the lead role in Couple or Trouble (2006). Penned by the Hong sisters, this drama provided her with a new opportunity to prove her critics wrong.

Her other notable films and dramas include Spy Myung Wol (2011), Birth of a Beauty (2014-2015), Big Issue (2019), Miss Gold Digger (2007), and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie shares stunning photos of royal deep blue ALAIA fit from Met Gala appearance; see here