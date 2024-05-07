When Michael Jordan Was Humiliated by Wayne Gretzky in Las Vegas Because of Waitress

One of the most illustrious athletes in the history of the NBA is Michael Jordan. Many people consider him to be the greatest player of all time because of his amazing on-court performances while playing for the Chicago Bulls. He still enjoys having a good time off the court. He is well known for going to casinos, playing poker, and other games, and he was usually the winner every time except for this one time.

Retired athletes who can confidently state that they embarrassed Michael Jordan are few and far between. This time, MJ was humiliated by Wayne Gretzky as he showed the Chicago Bulls legend how to give a tip in Las Vegas.

How Did Gretzky Humiliate Jordan?

Michael Jordan chose to place a drink order. The NBA legend was soon served by the attentive waitress, and MJ chose to give her a $5 casino coin as a thank you. Wayne Gretzky was having none of it and decided to handle things himself.

Rich Strafella said, "I remember one night when Wayne Gretzky insulted Michael Jordan at the table. It was a private parlor game. Michael had ordered a drink from the cocktail waitress and gave her a five-dollar piece. Wayne took it off the cocktail waitress's tray, handed it back to Michael, took a hundred-dollar chip from Michael's stack, and put it on the cocktail waitress's tray. Then he said, 'This is how we tip in Vegas, Michael.’" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The background of Wretzky and Jordan in Sin City

Jordan decided to travel to Sin City and have a good time. He sat down at a private table to play poker with none other than four-time Stanley Cup winner Wayne Gretzky. It appears that MJ's opponent was enjoying himself because he wasted no time in teaching 'Air' a memorable lesson.

The individual responsible for disclosing this intriguing tale about Michael Jordan was an eyewitness. The best celebrity anecdote Rich Strafella ever heard was shared with the Urban Daddy portal in 2010. Rich Strafella was the former vice president of the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Michael Jordan And His Gambling Debts Were Once Blamed For His Father's Death In Bizarre Conspiracy Theory?