EXO’s D.O. is stuck in sorrowful long-distance relationship in Mars music video; watch

D.O. of EXO has made fans fall in love with his voice not only as a K-pop boy group member but as a soloist as well. The singer has made his highly anticipated solo comeback by dropping his latest mini album BLOSSOM and unveiling a quirky and heartwarming music video for Mars.

D.O. is finding ways to meet beloved on another planet in the flowery music video of Mars

D.O., the spectacular and honey-voiced soloist and K-pop idol, has finally made his long-awaited comeback. The EXO member has released his third mini album BLOSSOM along with an out-of-this-world and endearing music video for the lead track Mars.

The music video of the lead track Mars follows the beautiful and heart-wrenching storyline where D.O. is in love with a girl from a different planet. The EXO member is in the throes of a sorrowful long-distance relationship as he tries to deliver flowers to his beloved from Mars.

D.O. is racing against time and sending messages to his beloved on Venus while he is on Mars. The music video paints a beautiful story with soulful beats, showing the singer trying to find the right time and place to communicate with his beloved.

Mars is an upbeat K-pop track with soul and R&B influences. It beautifully shines through D.O.'s soulful voice, which complements the instrumental marvelously. With an addictive hook, Mars becomes a perfect romantic track.

Watch D.O.’s Mars music video here:

Know more about D.O.’s new mini-album BLOSSOM

D.O. has finally released his first solo music since he left SM Entertainment last year and established his co-owned label, COMPANY SOO SOO.

BLOSSOM, D.O.'s new EP, features 6 tracks including the pre-release track Popcorn and the lead track Mars. Simple Joys, Good Night, My Dear, and About Time are the other tracks on the mini album.

With his pre-release track Popcorn, which was released on April 30, D.O. topped iTunes charts in 28 countries, including Chile, Vietnam, and more.

In addition to this, D.O. is set to embark on his Asia fan concert tour, BLOOM, beginning with two performances in Seoul on June 8 and 9. The concert will make stops in top cities including Tokyo, Manila, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta, and more.

