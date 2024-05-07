Queen Latifah dazzled as she stepped onto the iconic Met Gala red carpet for the very first time on May 6, accompanied by her partner, Eboni Nichols, a talented dancer and choreographer.

Latifah, known for her starring role in The Equalizer, exuded confidence and sophistication in a stunning black-and-white ensemble designed by Thom Browne, marking her debut in high fashion at the age of 54.

Queen Latifah graced Met Gala 2024 in black sequined dress with gathered coat

During an interview with La La Anthony for Vogue's official red carpet livestream, Latifah and Nichols shared their thoughts on the momentous occasion. Latifah revealed that Nichols had given her a heads-up about the excitement and attention they would receive on the Met Gala staircase. She said to Vogue, "Eboni warned me a little bit."

Then Nicholas chimed in, "It was lovely, it's just so exciting: all the cameras, everyone's screaming Dana's name. It's lovely."

Latifah told the outlet, "I'm actually quite happy. This has been a wonderful experience, everything from top to bottom, thank you again, Thom Browne, for having us!"

A spokesperson for Thom Browne described Latifah's dress to Vogue, “The delicacy of each individual piece coming together through buttons, clasps, hand-sewn details, and intricate embellishments plays to the idea of fragility that you’ll see in Monday’s exhibit.”

About Queen Latifah's partner Eboni Nichols

Eboni Nichols is a performance producer and choreographer who helps create shows and dances for both stage and screen. She is best known for organizing performances for The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors and choreographing dances for The Oscars in 2022. She also worked on other projects like LOOT, The Santa Clauses, and Unstable.

Eboni is from California and studied Theater and Dance at Chapman University. Before becoming as a choreographer, she danced in music videos and toured with famous singers like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Usher.

Queen Latifah's history with the Thom Browne brand

Expressing her gratitude to designer Thom Browne, Latifah reflected on the wonderful journey of her Met Gala debut. The event marked another milestone in her illustrious career, following her role as host at the amfAR Gala in France the previous year, where she and Nichols showed solidarity while raising funds for AIDS research.

Queen Latifah's choice of Thom Browne for her Met Gala debut aligns with her history with the brand; attending the designer's shows in New York City and donning a striking yellow ruffled Thom Browne ensemble at the 2023 Grio Awards.

For Latifah and Nichols, who value privacy, the night held special significance, keeping their personal lives largely out of the spotlight, even as parents to their three-year-old son, Rebel. Despite this, Latifah publicly expressed her gratitude to Nichols and Rebel during her BET Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech in 2021.

Nichols, though less known, boasts a successful career, including choreographing the 2022 Oscars.

