'The Idea of You' Author Robinne Lee Reacts To Film's Twist Ending

The romantic relationship between Anne Hathaway's character Solene and Nicholas Galitzine's Hayes Campbell serves as the main focus of the movie. With Solène being 40 years old and Hayes being 24, the tale explores their unusual romance while bringing attention to their stark age difference.

The main issue of age differences in romantic relationships is reflected in the story of Robinne Lee's 2017 novel, which serves as the basis for the movie. The film and the book both examine the difficulties and complications that develop when two people from disparate walks of life find themselves attracted to one another on a romantic level.

From Page to Screen: Exploring the changes in The Idea of You adaptation

Film adaptations of books frequently undergo alterations from the source material, and The Idea of You adheres to this pattern. The movie notably differs greatly from the book, especially in the finale, which takes a big turn away from the novel's resolution.

Solène and Hayes, the main protagonists in The Idea of You, go through a first breakup in both the book and the movie adaptation. The course of their relationship, though, differs in the two media. In the first novel, their split is final, and they don't get back together. On the other hand, the movie adopts a different strategy, showing Solène and Hayes getting back together five years after their original breakup. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Author's acceptance: Robinne Lee's perspective on The Idea of You film adaptation

Robinne Lee has given her thoughts on the substantial divergence from her book's finale in the film adaptation of The Idea of You, indicating that she has accepted the modifications. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Lee revealed that she had no influence in the film's development and had never met the director, Michael Showalter. Her spouse, on the other hand, was a producer on the picture, giving her insider knowledge of the director's judgments.

Advertisement

While conceding her lack of direct involvement, Lee demonstrated knowledge of the filmmaking process, including box office appeal and audience preferences. She admits to not understanding why a "happy ending" was felt important for the picture, but she recognized the need to strike a balance between being faithful to the source material and pandering to audience expectations.

Under the direction of Michael Showalter, the film is a joint production of Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Robinne Lee, Eric Hayes, Michael Showalter, and Jordana Mollick.

In addition to Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in the leading roles, this romantic drama also features Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Raymond Cham Jr., Jaiden Anthony, Viktor White, and Dakota Adan in key roles.

The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime to watch.



Despite the departure from her book, Lee expressed pleasure with the film's ending, emphasizing that a happy resolution was not consistent with the story she intended to tell.

She explained that her goal was to examine themes of feminine sacrifice and self-discovery, using the protagonist's journey as a reflection of real-life situations. Lee aimed to highlight the difficulties of relationships and the significance of prioritizing personal fulfillment over society's expectations by writing an ending that required letting go rather than traditional contentment.



In essence, Lee's views emphasize her acceptance of the creative risks taken in translating her work for the cinema while maintaining the thematic integrity of her original tale.

ALSO READ: Who was Regina King's Son Ian Alexander Jr? Actress Opens Up About His Death