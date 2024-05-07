The cryptic QR codes on WWE programming have been drawing the attention of wrestling fans, hinting at numerous possibilities on the table. The surprise QR code was also displayed on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW right after Drew McIntyre argued with Adam Pearce regarding his exclusion from the King of the Ring tournament.

Showing a QR code is not new on WWE TV. During the last run of Bray Wyatt a couple of years ago, mysterious QR codes were displayed, teasing his return. The former Universal Champion isn't with us today, unfortunately. Speculations have been raised in the wrestling world that the arcane references through the codes might lead to Uncle Howdy's return to TV, who aligned with Bray Wyatt before his demise.

What does the QR code say?

Upon scanning the QR code, it leads to a landing page of WWE. The strange message there says, "You will bear witness. Begin the endless crawl. Type the number of sense organs. And you shall behold all". This is an ambiguous message with no reference, at least until now. However, it could lead to several possibilities.

The QR codes might hint at a new faction

While Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt worked as a team, the former stopped showing up after Bray's death. Until Bray was taken off TV due to health conditions, they made a formidable team, sending chilling messages to fans and striking fear in the hearts of their opponents.

Carrying Bray's legacy of leading a successful faction like The Wyatt Family, we might see a new faction headed by Uncle Howdy. The faction members might include Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy. All these four wrestlers portrayed dark or creepy gimmicks in the past, making them tailor-made for the faction, knowing they have not made any recent appearances on TV.

Sinister factions like The Wyatt Family and The Ministry of Darkness were dominating and impactful in the past. A similar evil faction led by Uncle Howdy might turn out to be successful if each character is presented with perfection.

Bo Dallas is Uncle Howdy

Even though he has yet to show his face, Uncle Howdy's character is believed to be played by Bray Wyatt's real-life brother and the former NXT Champion, Bo Dallas. He can carry his brother's legacy through Uncle Howdy.

