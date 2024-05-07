Kim Soo Hyun hilariously recreates Queen of Tears character’s iconic crying scene at 60th Baeksang Arts Awards; Watch

Kim Soo Hyun attended the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards as the nominee for Best Leading TV Actor, thanks to his incredible performance in the smash-hit drama Queen of Tears. Though the actor managed to take home a different award, what caught everyone’s attention was his hilarious Queen of Tears scene recreation, which made everyone laugh their heart out.

Kim Soo Hyun makes everyone laugh at 60th Baeksang Arts Awards by recreating hilarious Queen of Tears 'drunk-crying' scene

On May 7, alongside many luminaries of the Korean film and TV industry, Kim Soo Hyun graced the star-studded 60th Baeksang Arts Awards. When host Shin Dong Yup asked him to recreate his iconic Queen of Tears crying scene, the actor made a hilarious attempt at it, making everyone burst out in laughter.

Watch Kim Soo Hyun's Queen of Tears scene recreation clip here:

What is Kim Soo Hyun's iconic crying scene in Queen of Tears?

For the unversed, in the drama, his character Baek Hyun Woo has a scene that became a fan-favorite, earning the name, ‘too cute when drunk’.

During a drunken conversation with his friend Kim Yang Ki (played by Moon Tae Yu), Baek Hyun Woo says that he is naturally adorable by default and he can't help it. This aegyo (cute) scene also seemingly references his co-star Kim Ji Won's previous drama Fight for My Way.

This scene not only sparked much attention for Kim Soo Hyun’s adorable crying face but also for the extremely hilarious dialogue. The short clip featuring his recreation at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards instantly became viral on the internet, having fans in stitches.

More about Kim Soo Hyun at 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

At the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards, Kim Soo Hyun earned the nomination for Best Leading TV Actor for his performance in Queen of Tears. Instead, he bagged the Prizm Popularity Award, alongside IVE member Ahn Yujin.

On this day, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Go Eun, BIBI, and more stars went home with various awards from the ceremony.

Who is Kim Soo Hyun?

Kim Soo Hyun is the current highest-paid Korean actor, who rose to global fame with an array of spellbound performances in many popular K-dramas and films. Some of her best works include Queen of Tears (2024), One Ordinary Day (2021), It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020), The Producers (2015), My Love from the Star (2013), Secretly, Greatly (2013), The Moon Embracing the Sun (2012), and more.

In his prolific career spanning decades, he also made astounding cameos in Hotel Del Luna (2019), Crash Landing on You (2019), and more.

