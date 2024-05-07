‘The Guy Is Playing Games Again’: Tom Aspinall Expresses Frustration Over Jon Jones’ Hesitance to Sign Fight Contract

Is Jon Jones eyeing the biggest fight in MMA history? That's what he suggests with his latest tease involving Alex Pereira. While Jones still has unfinished business with Stipe Miocic, his flirtation with a bout against Pereira is stirring the pot. Could this fight eclipse all previous records?

Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall waits in the wings, eager and frustrated. Aspinall has secured his position as the UFC's interim heavyweight champion, yet finds himself overshadowed by Jones' grand plans. Will Aspinall's opportunity for a title unification come, or will Jones' pursuit of a blockbuster fight leave him sidelined?

Is Jon Jones ducking Tom Aspinall?

Tom Aspinall's frustration is palpable. In a revealing interview with TNT Sports, he laid bare his feelings about Jon Jones' reluctance to finalize their fight. "If we can get old mate Jon to ever sign a contract with my name on the other side of the contract, I’ll talk about him for hours on this show," Aspinall declared. Clearly, he's more than ready to step into the octagon with Jones.

"But right now, the guy is playing games again," Aspinall continued, accusing Jones of manipulating public perception. He suggests Jones is quite adept at this, shaping narratives to suit his preferences. "Trying to convince the public what he wants and what he doesn’t want. Which he does really, really well," he added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Aspinall's comments underscore a deep-seated exasperation with the ongoing situation. He emphasized the uncertainty and his readiness to confront it: "As I said, we can chat about Jon, if and when he ever signs a contract with my name on the other side of it. Because right now, let’s be honest, it’s not looking very likely.”

Advertisement

This statement not only highlights his willingness to fight but also his skepticism about it actually happening. Tom Aspinall is clearly itching for a shot to unify his interim title with Jon Jones' belt, but Jones seems to have other plans.

Also Read: Sean O’Malley Hits Back at Idol-Turned-Rival Conor McGregor; Wants Michael Chandler to ‘Absolutely Sleep’ Him

Advertisement

With Jones hinting at a potentially historic fight with Alex Pereira, one has to wonder: is he strategizing for the biggest payday or genuinely seeking the toughest challenges? Drop your opinions below.