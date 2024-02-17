Taurus to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Plan Exciting Activities for Their Pets Routinely

“In ancient times cats were worshiped as gods; they have not forgotten this,” said Terry Pratchett. Well, keeping the spirit of this sentiment alive, the inhabitants of some star signs truly deem it to be their duty on earth to spoil their pets to bits. Indeed, when they bring home a little kitten or pup, they see it as a lovable ball of fur that offers them their undying fealty.

So, they consider it their motto to pamper their birds, cats, or dogs all day long. From providing nutritious and lip-smacking food to boredom-breaker toys, these zodiacs devise various strategies to keep their animals happy and fulfilled. In fact, their commitment to their furry friends’ well-being is nothing short of admirable. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Virgos are die-hard animal lovers at heart. When they’re not seeing the needs of their pet at home, they are likely to be busy feeding stray animals or donating their time to the local shelter for injured creatures. These meticulous souls consider their dogs and cats as the kings and queens of the household. In fact, they frequently read books on how to understand their furry pals better and hope to learn about ways to enhance their lives.

Apart from offering them tasty meals, these earth signs like to devise fun ways to sneak healthy veggies and protein into their pet’s food. They even ensure their feline or canines get to accompany them on vacations wherever they decide to go. Almost every element of their life is mapped by taking into consideration the happiness of their trusted little companions.

Pisces individuals do everything to ensure that their pets are comfortable. They feel that their humdrum life is elevated by the chirping of their birds or the graceful snoozing of their cat. Hence, they wish to cocoon their animals in an envelope of love. In order to add some thrill and excitement to their pet’s daily routine, they often ask their neighbors, besties, and even their parents to pet-sit for them.

This is mainly because they know that while their animals are adept at being alone for a few hours, while Pisces is at work, they would feel less lonely with a friendly face around. So, they often drop off their kitten with a buddy or ask their dad to stop over with some treats for their dog while Pisces is in the office.

There are few things in life that Capricorns cherish as much as being a pet parent. These earth signs are happy to take a sick leave if their pooch happens to be feeling low. Moreover, they take their dog shopping at the drop of the hat and cook their cat gourmet meals to cheer up the feline. In fact, no matter the occasion, they ensure a magical experience for their beloved animals at all times.

Therefore, even on a routine day, they may plan play-dates with other pets in their neighborhood or take their cat to the pet spa for a few hours of pampering. These sea goats love to customize certain experiences for their animals, such as taking their pet to the beach or renting a caravan so they can travel without stressing their kitten at all.

An inherently selfless star sign, Taurus usually adopts or brings home a pet when they hope to give it a better life than the one it was leading. They truly wish to make a difference and save a life, which is why they take proactive steps to ensure all the daily needs of their pets are met. These earth signs can’t help but be impeded by their tendency to procrastinate a bit.

However, this is precisely why they enlist the aid of their spouse or siblings to take some of the pet-related chores off their plate. These Bulls are likely to create a chore wheel that mentions the frequency at which their rabbits must be fed, watered, or even taken to the park. Plus, they are only too happy to offer their cats love, attention, and fishy treats on request.

Above all, these zodiac signs enjoy spending quality time with their animals, which is why they slowly develop a keen understanding of their pet’s moods. They may even consult a canine behaviorist to gain a deeper insight into their puppy’s joys, woes, and sorrows.

