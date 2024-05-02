Anupamaa Written Update, May 2: Anupama prepares for her competition. Aadhya observes her from a distance and thinks about how Anupama is acting to impress Anuj. Ansh arrives and tries to convince Dimpy. However, Dimpy is upset. Ansh then asks Dimpy if stepfathers are not good. Dimpy is shocked and asks him where he learned the word.

Ansh doesn't wish to have a stepfather:

Ansh reveals that Vanraj and Baapuji were talking about him and he overheard their conversation. Dimpy explains to him that there is nothing as stepfather or stepmother, a father is a father. Dimpy gets concerned and asks Ansh to not focus on these words. Ansh informs Dimpy that Vanraj told him that after Titu becomes his stepfather he will beat him and scold him every day.

Dimpy asks Ansh if Vanraj told him this and Ansh confesses that Vanraj told him this. Dimpy gets upset and tries to explain to Ansh how it is not true. Ansh tells Dimpy that he doesn't want a stepfather and he only wants to be with Vanraj. Ansh runs away and Dimpy gets upset with Vanraj for manipulating Ansh.

Anupama prays prays for everyone. Anuj hears this and is impressed. He tells Shruti that this morning's prayer was missing and it's now complete. Anuj praises Anupama for doing pooja. When Anupama apologizes for waking him up, he asks her not to do it and tells her that she doesn't need permission to do pooja.

Dimpy and Vanraj get into an argument:

Dimpy confronts Vanraj for manipulating Ansh and asks her if his intention is good or not. Baa scolds Dimpy and tells her that Vanraj is making preparations for her and Titu's wedding. Dimpy informs everyone that Ansh thinks that Titu will be his stepfather and will scold him. Vanraj tells her that he never told Ansh about Titu being stepfather but he was talking to Baapuji and that's when Ansh might have heard their conversation.

Dimpy asks Vanraj to not discuss all these topics when Ansh is home as he might hear and get affected because of this. Vanraj then scolds Dimpy saying that she is making him the villain so that she can move out with Titu and Ansh. Kavya defends Dimpy. Vanraj then tells Dimpy that she ran away with Ansh and met Titu and there something might have happened due to which Ansh is scared of Titu.

Dimpy refuses saying that nothing happened. Vanraj tells Dimpy that Ansh might have heard from somewhere so he must have said it. Vanraj tells Dimpy that he will talk to Ansh about it and warns her saying that if she again blames him for something then he won't like it. He then asks everyone to sleep. Vanraj walks away with a smile on his face and Kavya sees it.

Anupama prays with Anuj, Shruti, and Aadhya:

In front of Shruti and Aadhya, Anuj says that there is always positivity when we pray to god in the morning. Shruti says that she never did it in childhood so she doesn't have a habit of doing it. Aadhya tells Shruti that she doesn't need to show it off. Anupama explains to Aadhya and Shruti how it is important to pray to god every morning. Shruti, Aadhya, and Anuj then pray to god while Anupama stands aside.

Anuj tells Anupama that she has brought positive vibes to their house and that only she should blow the shankh. Shruti and Aadhya are affected by seeing Anuj's behavior towards Anupama. Anuj helps Anupama in the kitchen and admires Anupama as she cooks.

Anupama cooks sweet for Aadhya. Aadhya sees Anupama's diary and then keeps it away from the water jug. Anuj asks Anupama to focus on the competition instead of household chores. Anupama tells him that she won't compromise on anything. Anuj calls her 'unique'. Aadhya arrives and asks and asks Anuj to go and take care of Shruti.

Anupama is relieved as Aadhya didn't hear her and Anuj's conversation. Aadhya then tells Anupama that only they will be in the house today and asks Anupama to stay away from her. Anupama agrees and says that she will only come to give food and medicine.

As Shruti and Anuj leave for the hospital, Anuj and Anupama lock eyes. Aadhya notices this and asks them to leave. As Aadhya is lifting boxes, she falls but asks Anupama not to help her. The episode ends.

