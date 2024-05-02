Sara Ali Khan spotted spending time with rumored ex-BF Veer Pahariya in UNSEEN PICS from London vacation

Sara Ali Khan is currently basking under the success of her recently released movies, Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. The actress, who often gives glimpses of her life on social media, never fails to amaze us. She is currently vacationing in London with her friends. Some unseen pictures from the same trip have recently surfaced online and raised eyebrows.

Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya's vacation in London

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to post a collection of photos from her trip to London with her friends. The Kedarnath actress seems to be enjoying the London sun. Interestingly, one of her friends shared a new photo where Veer Pahariya is also seen hanging out with Sara and their friends on the trip. It looks like the former couple is having a great time together.

Dressed in a beige sweatshirt and grey jeans, Veer layered the outfit with a black sleeveless jacket. Sara looked cute in a comfy ensemble consisting of a white sweater, black track pants, and a shawl wrapped around her neck.

Check out the pictures here:

About rumored exes Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya

In March of this year, Janhvi shared a few photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events. Sara was seen dancing with Veer in the images, leading many to speculate that something is developing between the two.

Rumors about Sara Ali Khan and Veer's alleged connection emerged after the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, with Janhvi Kapoor. The filmmaker mocked her and Janhvi about dating two influential brothers.

Sara Ali Khan on the work front

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. The makers of this Anurag Basu film took to their social media handles and revealed, “Love in the city takes center stage as #MetroInDino unfolds the heartwarming tales of modern couples. Mark your calendars for #November 29th to witness the magic of love with an incredible ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Get ready for a journey through urban romance like never before!"

The movie is a stand-alone sequel to Anurag Basu’s 2007 hit film Life in a Metro. The film featured Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan, and Kay Kay Menon in lead roles.

