Arti Singh's wedding has been one of the most talked about events recently. The Waris actress wanted to settle down for a long time and to witness her D-day was special for her family as well as her fans. Her wedding was also in the news because of Bollywood actor and maternal uncle Govinda's presence at the wedding. While Chichi attended the wedding and blessed the couple, he was accompanied by his son Yashvardhan Ahuja. A video of Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah's twins greeting Yashvardhan has been going viral.

Krushna Abhishek's sons greet Yashvardhan Ahuja

While people adored the glimpses of Govinda blessing the newly-wedded couple now, yet another family reunion video has been going viral wherein Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah's sons are seen warmly greeting Yashvardhan Ahuja as they met him for the first time. Yashvardhan was also seen rejoicing at meeting the kids.

Take a look at the viral video of Yashvardhan Ahuja meeting Krushna Abhishek's sons:

Govinda buried the hatchet and attended Arti Singh's wedding

Following a prolonged family feud, all eyes were on Govinda and there were speculations about whether the Partner actor would attend Arti Singh's wedding or not. Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh, and Kashmera Shah were keen on welcoming him on the occasion. While Krushna mentioned that they'd give the first invitation card to Chichi Mama, Kashmera went ahead to state that she would welcome Govinda by touching his feet. Singh was quite optimistic about her Mama attending her big day.

Putting all speculations to rest, Govinda made a grand entry at Arti Singh's wedding. He shared his excitement and happiness about his niece Arti's wedding with the media. He didn't only bless the couple but also reconnected with the entire family after a long time. The Hero No.1 actor also blessed Krushna's twins.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah on Govinda attending the function

Expressing her emotions after the culmination of the wedding ceremonies, Kashmera Shah posted wishes for sister-in-law Arti Singh and also thanked Govinda and Yashvardhan Ahuja for attending the function. She wrote, "Big thank you to the one and only #heronumber1 and @ahuja_yashvardhan for being a part of the festivities."

While interacting with media present at the event, Krushna shared his excitement over Govinda attending Arti's wedding. He said, "Mama aaye bohot khushi hui. Voh dil ki baat hai. Humara aisa emotional connect hai, so happy to see him. (I'm happy as uncle came. It's a heart-to-heart bond. We have that emotional connection).

About Krushna Abhishek and Govinda's feud

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda were not on talking terms for a long time. In 2016, Krushna made a comment that left Govinda hurt. Soon there were interviews with media wherein the matter was discussed. Govinda was seen on Kapil Sharma's show, however, in the episode, Krushna wasn't seen doing his gig. This gave rise to their feud in the public eye. However, Krushna continued to honor Govinda through her acts and gigs.

With Govinda attending Arti Singh's wedding, it seems like things can become better between the family soon.

Arti Singh got married to Navi Mumbai-based businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25, 2024. Many celebrities like Kapil Sharma, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Paras Chhabra, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee among others attended the wedding.

