Trigger Warning: The following article contains mention of sexual harassment.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has managed to grab the attention of the audience due to its gripping storyline and chemistry between the lead pair. Starring Sumbul Toqueer and Mishkat Varma as protagonists, the show has often hit the headlines for the romantic angle it showcases between Kavya and Adiraj. The duo consistently sets the screen on fire with their romance. As per the latest promo, Kavya and Adiraj are seen slowly rekindling their love after a bitter separation. They are getting back on track and offering some adorable moments to the viewers.

Kavya and Adiraj’s playful banter

The new promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon posted on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV gives a glimpse of an upcoming scene between Kavya and Adiraj. It begins with Adiraj getting irritated as a pregnant woman approaches him at the signal and starts flirting with him. He is surprised after finding out that the lady is actually Kavya. Kavya complains about Adiraj not recognising his wife’s touch as the two engage in a cute fight.

The caption of the promo reads, "Waqt ke saath-saath humein phirse wahi purane wale #AdYa wapas mil rahe hai! (We are getting back our old #Adya with time)."

Here’s the recent teaser of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

After watching the promo, fans could not stop gushing over the on-screen pair. They showered love and admiration on Kavya and Adiraj, besides expressing their excitement for the episode.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon’s present storyline

In the previous episodes of the show, viewers witnessed Kavya’s determination to prove Adiraj’s innocence in the sexual assault case. Seeing Kavya’s conviction, Badi Amma gets worried and tries to hinder her plans. On the other hand, Adiraj thanks Kavya for her immense support in his tough times. Kavya also reciprocates by declaring her love for Adiraj. She assures Adiraj that she will stand by his side till the time he gets freed from all the accusations.

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Kavya -Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon features Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma in key roles. The show narrates the struggles of a female IAS officer in her personal and professional life. It airs every Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and digitally streams on the SonyLIV app.

