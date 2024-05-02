Arti Singh tied the knot with her boyfriend Dipak Chauhan a few days ago. Despite being busy with pre-wedding celebrations and arrangements, she made sure to keep her fans updated about this special time in her life. On May 1, the Bigg Boss 13 star delighted her fans with a collection of unseen pictures from her wedding ceremonies and pheras.

Arti married her businessman boyfriend in Mumbai, and Govinda attended the ceremony. His presence was one of the major highlights of the eve.

Arti Singh's love-filled latest post

Recently, Arti Singh delighted her fans and admirers with some lovely snapshots. In one of the photos, she is seen walking down the aisle alongside her brother, Krushna Abhishek, and other family members. She looks absolutely enchanting in a baby pink shimmery saree, exuding elegance in every step. The golden kaleerein and jewelry further enhance her stunning appearance, adding a touch of allure.

The next photo is the moment from her phera ceremony. She is seen taking pheras with Dipak in the presence of her family members. Their glow and royal outfits make the frame truly one of a kind. Further, the cameras captured the bride and groom sitting in the mandap performing the wedding rituals.

Look at the post here:

Dropping the moments, the Bigg Boss 13 expressed gratitude to the universe for bringing her and Dipak together. Her caption read, "Thank you Universe for bringing us together."

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are spending time together

Well, it has almost been a week since Arti and Dipak embarked on the journey of togetherness. The duo is currently spending some quality time together and even shared their first selfie post-marriage, looking lost in love. Their romantic moment will definitely make your heart flutter.

A few days back, the charming duo was spotted in the city holding hands as they made their first public appearance after tying the knot. Arti Singh dazzled in a green and red saree, which she accessorized with traditional jewelry. However, the glow on her face shined bright, making her makeup even more beautiful!

