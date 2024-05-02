PIC: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone poses with co-artists on sets of Singham Again; receives surprise gift

Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh later this year, is completely engrossed in the shooting of Singham Again. The film marks Deepika’s entry into the cop universe created by Rohit Shetty and will portray her as Shakti Shetty.

Recently, a picture of Deepika posing with some co-artists on the sets of the film has gone viral on the internet. She also received a surprise gift in the form of a sketch from them.

Deepika Padukone strikes a pose with artists on Singham Again sets

Recently, one artist from the upcoming movie Singham Again took to Instagram and shared a cute picture with actress Deepika Padukone. In the photo, Deepika was seen taking a selfie with two girls who were dressed in their costumes. Deepika sported a no-makeup look, flaunting her natural beauty.

The post also contained a glimpse of a sketch that the girls gifted Deepika. Alongside the post, the artist penned her feelings in the caption. She revealed her fondness for Deepika and also discussed the experience of working with her.

The caption read, "@deepikapadukone The Only Lady Singham. Glad to meet you mam. One of the best days of my life. Felt soo lucky to work with you, still remember the day you smiled at me and the way you appreciated and became happy after seeing the sketch. I pray that we meet many more times in future..... Lots of love from us!! Always and forever mam. Love Love."

More about Singham Again starring Deepika Padukone and the stellar cast

Earlier, Rohit Shetty released a powerful look of Deepika Padukone in her character from the film Singham Again. Dressed in a cop uniform, Deepika was seen striking Ajay Devgn’s iconic Singham pose. Rohit stated, “MY HERO… REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI LADY SINGHAM!!! @deepikapadukone.”

Singham Again is the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The ensemble cast includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar are set to make cameo appearances.

