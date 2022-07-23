5 Traditional looks of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Pranali Rathod that are perfect for this festive season

Updated on Jul 23, 2022 06:14 PM IST   |  4.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Traditional looks of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Pranali Rathod

    Traditional looks of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Pranali Rathod

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has developed a vast fan base over the past many years. It has kept the audience hooked with its intriguing twists and turns. The actors Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra not only share amazing on-screen chemistry, but they are also good friends off-screen. Pranali Rathod is also loved for her fashionable looks. As the festive season is approaching, here are some traditional looks of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Star plus

  • 2 / 6
    Pink floor-length suit

    Pink floor-length suit

    Pranali Rathod is an absolute stunner as she sported a light pink flared long kurta set with net sleeves and a dupatta. She paired it with statement earrings.

    Photo Credit : Pranali Rathod instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Blue mirror work lehenga

    Blue mirror work lehenga

    The actress looks gorgeous in a blue mirror work lehenga with a stylish blouse. She paired it with a beautiful necklace and earrings.

    Photo Credit : Pranali Rathod instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Floral beauty

    Floral beauty

    Pranali looks marvellous in the pink floral work lehenga, which she paired with a shimmery silver dupatta and green earrings.

    Photo Credit : Pranali Rathod instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Embroidery work lehanga

    Embroidery work lehanga

    The actress looks magnificent in the beautiful white full sleeves lehenga. She paired it with green earrings and golden bangles.

    Photo Credit : Pranali Rathod instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Floral zari work lehenga

    Floral zari work lehenga

    In the picture, Pranali sported a floral work red lehenga. She paired it with a Kundan choker and beautiful earrings. Her hair is braided with flicks.

    Photo Credit : Pranali Rathod instagram