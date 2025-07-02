Siddharth Anand reacts as netizens compare Saif Ali Khab’s Ta Ra Rum Pum with Brad Pitt's F1

Ever since Brad Pitt’s F1 (Formula One) hit the cinemas, social media users are jokingly comparing it with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer 2007 released movie Ta Ra Rum Pum. While meme pages claim Ta Ra Rum Pum inspired the Hollywood movie, some are heaping praises on the Bollywood sports drama and its music album, tagging the film's director, Siddharth Anand, on social media.

And now, Siddharth Anand himself reacted to the same, amid all the praise and memes on his movie. The filmmaker took to his social media handle, Twitter (now X) and wrote, "TaRaRumPum you lovely beast !"

His tweet came as a surprise to the fans and meme pages. One social media user commented, "Way ahead of its time (with raising hands emoji)." Another user wrote, "Ta Ra Rum Pum is your best-directed film to date, and it truly deserves a sequel. I know you're not particularly fond of directing sequels, but if one ever gets made, no other director can do it justice the way you can. Please do consider it. The audience may have failed the film back in 2007, but this time, we'll make sure that its sequel becomes a blockbuster. (with racing car emoji).” A third user wrote, "kya din aa gaya.... Hollywood wale bollywood film ka copy kar rahe (laughing emoji).”

For the unversed, the Saif Ali Khan starrer follows the story of Rajveer Singh (RV), who is a professional stock car racer. His life and career are turned upside down after an accident. It was Siddharth Aanand's second directorial venture after Salaam Namastey! Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the movie was a moderate success at the box office, though it won huge viewership with its satellite viewership.

On the other hand, Brad Pitt's F1 (Formula One) is storming the global box office these days. The sports drama garnered immense praise for its performances, high-stakes thrill moments, and impressive production value.

