Abhishek Bachchan recalls time when no one came to take his autograph: ‘You swallow that and keep going’

Abhishek Bachchan has been in the industry for almost 25 years now. In all these years, he has given some of the most remarkable characters, showcasing his range. But when he was launched in the industry with Refugee, the film flopped at the box office. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jr Bachchan recalled the time when he walked into a room and people failed to notice him. He said he had to “swallow that and keep going”.

Abhishek Bachchan says ‘actors are fragile people’

In the interview, Abhishek Bachchan confessed that actors are ‘very fragile people’. They pretend to be strong on the exterior, but actually, on the inside, they are like scared children who always seek validation. The Sarkar further added that every actor is scared of going unrecognised when they step out somewhere. He hopes that every actor should get to experience both, and that is when one will learn to value each of them.

“I’ve walked into rooms where nobody even turns and looks at you. I’ve walked into a hotel lobby, and it didn’t make a difference. I expected it to make a difference because I’m a film star…” added Bachchan. He further continued that when an actor walks into a hotel lobby, they expect someone will come for an autograph, and then, when nobody comes, you have to swallow that and continue.

Talking about the time after Dhoom came out, Abhishek recalled the Marriott lobby coming to a standstill. “You only value that because you’ve been on the other end. And because you’ve been on the other end, you never want to go back there, so you work even harder… I say this often: The foundation stone of success is laid on the ground of failure.”

What did Hrithik Roshan tell Abhishek Bachchan?

Hrithik Roshan told Abhishek Bachchan something the same night when the Marriott lobby came to a standstill. It has stayed with Abhishek till now. Hrithik hugged him and said, “Till now it was nothing, your problems start now. Now you have something to lose.”

