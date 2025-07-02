Park Jinyoung reveals sister Park Bo Young and GOT7 members' contrasting reaction to Our Unwritten Seoul kiss scenes

Recently, GOT7 member Park Jinyoung revealed an almost unbelievable coincidence– his real-life sister and his Our Unwritten Seoul's co-star shared the same name– Park Bo Young. He also opened up about the series' reception by his close people, particularly sistr Park Bo Young and his beloved GOT7 members, as reported by K-media Sports Trends. The notable contrast between their reactions is hilarious.

Jinyoung reveals sister Park Bo Young's reaction to Our Unwritten Seoul's kiss scenes

On July 1, during the wrap-up interview held at agency BH Entertainment in Seoul, Park Jinyoung, who plays the quiet and sweet Lee Ho Su in Our Unwritten Seoul talked about his sister and his GOT7 members. He said that his sister was a lot like actress Park Bo Young's elder twin, Yoo Mi Rae's transformed self. Regarding his sibling, he said, “She’s warm and kind, similar to the character ‘Future [Mi Rae]’ in the drama."

Explaining the similarities between the two, he mentioned, “She doesn’t talk much about the show, but she shows interest. She’ll say something like, ‘This drama is fun,’ and coming from her, that means a lot.” It indicated that she was indeed a caring individual but was not very good at showing her compassion, just how the fictional character of Mi Rae is.

Her little words of affirmation were enough to make Park Jinyoung happy as he knew she meant a lot more than what she actually said. Regarding his kiss scenes with her namesake, "she didn’t really say anything specific."

Jinyoung reveals GOT7 members' hilarious reaction to Our Unwritten Seoul's kiss scene

The K-pop boy band member revealed how his fellow GOT7 bandmates reacted to his acting in his latest projects– Our Unwritten Seoul and Hi.5. He shared that as compared to his sister, they were a lot more vocal about their response. “They sent me a lot of messages saying it was fun,” he stated.

He further mentioned, “Whenever there were soft or romantic scenes, they’d tease me with things like, ‘Nice business performance.’ I think they’ve really enjoyed both the drama and my recent film work.” This highlighted their signature playful chemistry and carefree camaraderie..

