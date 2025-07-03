General Hospital Spoilers, July 3 Episode: Will Trina and Kai Break Up Due to Blunder Caused by Latter? Find Out

The new episode of General Hospital has got Trina and Kai in a tough situation due to a blunder caused by the former football player. On July 3, the viewers will witness high drama, as Trina serves Kai a warning.

Kai, who has turned into Drew’s congressional intern, has provided his boss with new information. He revealed to Drew about Curtis’ plan to find Jacinda, despite knowing Drew’s bond with Trina’s family.

The upcoming episode will reveal if Trina has known of Kai’s blunder or if she warned her boyfriend about something else.

Meanwhile, in Port Charles, Lulu advises Laura, while Dante too is in need of one. He went on to say sorry to Jason for making a negative assumption about his parenting.

Detective seeks out Jason

On the other hand, when the detective seeks out Jason, he is looking for a clue to get a lead on the Charlie’s Pub fire. While the detective has nothing to do with Gio, he will surely look into Sonny’s whereabouts and Natalia’s death.

The fire has caused a massive impact on Michael. Though his Baden-Baden burn clinic did a great job in preparing him, there might be a chance that he suffers nerve damage in the long term.

There is also a high possibility that Michael is disturbed due to something else going on around him. The audience will get to know about it in the new episode.

Elsewhere, Deception will find itself in the middle of Sonny and Sidwell’s war, as Maxie makes a huge discovery.

It will be interesting to know whether she finds something that will affect the company or whether it will be helpful for her personal benefits.

